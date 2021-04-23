Weekly ASX small cap wrap: Is the market a little lost?

With all the lockdowns and flight restrictions, it appears at a first glance that this pilot flying out of Sydney might have forgotten where Hobart was.

The flight path was probably decided way beforehand to keep flights separated, but it is still a nice analogy for the Australian market — with the All Ords appearing to have lost its way and falling down slightly over the week from 7,325.8 points to 7,304.1 points.

ASX SMALL CAP WINNERS

Brockman Mining (ASX:BCK) +224%

Shares in Brockman skyrocketed this week after it reached a deal that will see its Ophthalmia iron ore project included in its joint venture with Mineral Resources (ASX:MIN).

The mining major plans to develop Marillana and Ophthalmia into an iron ore hub capable of producing at least 25 million tonnes of iron ore per annum for export.

To top it off, it has agreed to loan its partners with funding by way of a project loan sufficient to cover the forecast project capital costs for each development.

Rumble Resources (ASX:RTR) +206%, Zenith Minerals (ASX:ZNC) +92%

The discovery of a big lead-zinc play at the Earaheedy project in Western Australia was clearly welcomed by punters who sent Rumble’s shares flying.

Drilling at the Chinook prospect hit visual lead-zinc with results topping up at 34m grading 4.22% zinc and lead from 66m, including a higher grade 14m ‘core’ grading 7.05% zinc and lead.

Shares in 25 per cent partner Zenith also nearly doubled this week on the news.

Lion Energy (ASX:LIO) +71%

Green hydrogen is hot on the market right now as Lion Energy found out today when it announced its entry into the sector.

The company is raising $2.8m to explore opportunities in green hydrogen in Australia as well as on Seram Island in Indonesia where it currently has oil interests.

Here are the best performing ASX small cap stocks for April 16 – April 23 [intraday]:

Swipe or scroll to reveal full table. Click headings to sort:

Code Company Price ReturnWRoll% MktCap$ BCK Brockman Mining Ltd 0.094 224 $ 241,260,035.41 RTR Rumble Res Limited 0.55 206 $ 279,401,865.23 MHI Merchant House 0.125 166 $ 11,783,312.00 ZNC Zenith Minerals Ltd 0.25 92 $ 73,590,007.50 LIO Lion Energy Limited 0.065 71 $ 7,881,268.02 POD Podium Minerals 0.35 67 $ 77,100,012.55 ACP Audalia Res Ltd 0.038 52 $ 26,301,175.26 MSI Multistack Internat. 0.084 50 $ 9,545,833.54 TLM Talisman Mining 0.15 50 $ 27,994,257.75 OIL Optiscan Imaging 0.375 50 $ 230,786,362.50 PBX Pacific Bauxite Ltd 0.003 50 $ 1,189,842.10 ANL Amani Gold Ltd 0.0015 50 $ 16,180,495.12 NPM Newpeak Metals 0.003 50 $ 17,022,483.89 PRL Province Resources 0.21 45 $ 186,128,344.73 VAL Valor Resources Ltd 0.013 44 $ 37,619,808.43 QEM QEM Limited 0.245 44 $ 23,500,000.00 GRV Greenvale Mining Ltd 0.255 42 $ 84,610,085.85 CNB Carnaby Resource Ltd 0.325 38 $ 36,524,397.47 FLN Freelancer Ltd 0.89 37 $ 388,586,371.48 RXH Rewardle Holding Ltd 0.015 36 $ 7,368,500.83 TPC TPC Consolidated Ltd 4.24 36 $ 48,232,599.12 TZL TZ Limited 0.175 35 $ 15,387,585.92 MRD Mount Ridley Mines 0.008 33 $ 29,569,019.40 HYM Hyperion Metals Ltd 1.08 33 $ 99,695,003.06 EWC Energy World Corpor. 0.115 32 $ 174,176,272.18 EM2 Eagle Mountain 0.108 31 $ 208,235,400.26 PKO Peako Limited 0.039 30 $ 6,721,896.20 CDT Castle Minerals 0.013 30 $ 8,790,009.82 IEC Intra Energy Corp 0.009 29 $ 3,489,516.27 SGC Sacgasco Ltd 0.037 28 $ 16,712,266.31 3DP Pointerra Limited 0.725 27 $ 449,023,369.48 CVV Caravel Minerals Ltd 0.26 27 $ 93,863,316.51 NAE New Age Exploration 0.019 27 $ 23,171,315.29 HXG Hexagon Energy 0.12 26 $ 44,809,771.97 ONX Orminexltd 0.059 26 $ 31,228,748.75

ASX SMALL CAP LOSERS

Middle Island (ASX:MDI) -43%

Punters were unimpressed by Middle Island’s feasibility study for its Sandstone gold project, undoubtably due to the company admitting the economic outcome was “marginal”.

It blamed the decrease in gold price, exchange rate movements, and escalation in the cost of some capital items, personnel, contract mining and fuel since mid-2020 for the adverse impact on the economics.

However it noted the mill upgrade study, which evaluated the plant being expanded to 750,000 tonnes per annum, has a modest capital cost and would significantly lower operating costs.

Here are the worst performing ASX small cap stocks for April 16 – April 23 [intraday]:

Swipe or scroll to reveal full table. Click headings to sort:

Code Company Price ReturnWRoll% MktCap$ AJJ Asian Amer Medical 0.037 -43 $ 12,866,851.90 MDI Middle Island Res 0.135 -43 $ 16,523,425.31 KTE K2 Energy Ltd 0.024 -40 $ 7,817,085.93 LAW Lawfinance Ltd 0.014 -33 $ 16,383,220.63 TOM Tomizone Limited 0.002 -33 $ 850,401.35 TAS Tasman Resources Ltd 0.042 -32 $ 32,215,308.77 GGG Greenland Minerals 0.072 -31 $ 103,299,530.64 RBL Redbubble Limited 4.26 -28 $ 1,160,135,617.84 SAN Sagalio Energy Ltd 0.026 -28 $ 5,116,503.25 PCH Property Connect 0.0015 -25 $ 1,028,795.21 T3D 333D Limited 0.003 -25 $ 4,131,465.82 BAS Bass Oil Ltd 0.003 -25 $ 11,697,490.34 ECT Env Clean Tech Ltd. 0.0015 -25 $ 17,376,937.43 CLZ Classic Min Ltd 0.0015 -25 $ 17,557,191.35 RIE Riedel Resources Ltd 0.024 -25 $ 19,359,239.43 FNX Finexia Financialgrp 0.06 -25 $ 9,215,191.02 ODY Odyssey Gold Ltd 0.073 -25 $ 33,487,253.67 CGF Challenger Limited 5.07 -24 $ 3,461,409,239.04 RAN Range International 0.019 -24 $ 10,381,543.21 PHL Propell Holdings Ltd 0.165 -23 $ 14,274,377.60 AKO Akora Resources 0.3 -23 $ 15,367,680.00 CRN Coronado Global Res 0.66 -23 $ 927,198,863.00 ICN Icon Energy Limited 0.014 -22 $ 8,366,497.13 CZN Corazon Ltd 0.036 -22 $ 7,513,003.33 BID Bill Identity Ltd 0.705 -22 $ 120,414,790.60 PNM Pacific Nickel Mines 0.047 -22 $ 9,706,441.69 PSC Prospect Res Ltd 0.145 -22 $ 53,134,459.36 PTR Petratherm Ltd 0.077 -21 $ 15,714,506.67 CUL Cullen Resources 0.023 -21 $ 8,600,106.11 ERW Errawarra Resources 0.195 -20 $ 6,622,317.78 1ST 1St Group Ltd 0.02 -20 $ 8,067,721.16 CCE Carnegie Cln Energy 0.004 -20 $ 57,690,294.84





