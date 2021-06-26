Borderlands 3: Cross-Play Becomes Available, but Not for All Platforms

The numerous fans of Borderlands 3 have a new reason to be happy and jump into the exciting first-person shooter as soon as they can, along with their friends. The 2019 game developed by Gearbox Software and published by 2K Games is back in business with a new feature: cross-play gameplay.

The official website of Borderlands 3 brings the long-awaited news that cross-play had finally made its way to the action game, as the feature is now live. Therefore, those players who prefer their gaming on Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Stadia, Mac, and PC via Steam will get to enjoy the cross-play feature. But wait, something is missing… or not?

No availability for PlayStation consoles

The new update doesn’t include either the PlayStation 4 or PlayStation 5 console, but you know what they say that time solves everything. Waiting patiently for a few weeks or months more could grant you access to cross-play gameplay on Borderlands 3 from a PlayStation machine. However, the situation is pretty delicate in this area, as Randy Pitchford himself, the CEO of Gearbox Software, has an important thing to say via Twitter about the cross-play feature for Borderlands 3:

Good news or bad news first? Good News: An update for Borderlands 3 has been prepared for release that includes full crossplay support across all platforms. Bad News: For certification, we have been required by the publisher to remove crossplay support for PlayStation consoles. — Randy Pitchford (@DuvalMagic) May 27, 2021

As for those lucky fans of the game who will get to run it via cross-play and compete with others, they’ll get that chance through the Shift matchmaking functionality of Gearbox.

Pitchford also said a few weeks ago that his studio was ready to roll out the cross-play feature for all platforms that can support Borderlands 3. This grants us even more hope that PlayStation owners will also get to use the feature one day and challenge their friends and relatives in a good match of the first-person shooter.

As for now, you can still play Borderlands 3 without cross-play on a pretty long list of platforms: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and S, Google Stadia, PC, and macOS.