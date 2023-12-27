Amazon Prime Video Will Include Ads in Early 2024

If you were happy that you could watch your favorite shows on Amazon Prime Video without dealing with ads, well, you can go ahead and enjoy what’s left of it. That’s because the famous streaming service will include ads for its customers in just about a month, as MarketWatch reveals.

As you’ve probably already guessed, you will simply have to pay more if you’re an Amazon Prime Video user, and you won’t be willing to deal with any pesky ads. Otherwise, prepare for the horror of ads interrupting your experience while using Amazon’s famous streaming service!

Amazon Prime Video brings ads on January 29

Amazon made its intentions clear within an email issued to its subscribers, saying that “limited advertisements” will air with TV shows and movies on the Prime Video streaming service starting in early 2024 – on January 29, to be more precise.

In its email, Amazon explained its decision:

“This will allow us to continue investing in compelling content and keep increasing that investment over a long period of time,” while the company added that it aims to show “meaningfully fewer ads” than linear TV or its rivals when it comes to streaming services. Of course, such claims can easily be the subject of multiple interpretations, as we can’t know for sure what the term “fewer ads” can mean in such a case.

Amazon Prime Video typically demands a fee of $14.99 per month from its customers, and most of those who have chosen a subscription seem to be very pleased with their decision.