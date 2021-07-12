Cuba: Massive Protest Against the Communist Regime

People in Cuba have marched in the streets of Havana to protest against the severe economic and social crisis the country is facing. The situation in the Caribbean country has been worsening year after year, and the COVID-19 pandemic has made things worse.

President Miguel Diaz-Canel needs to step down.

Yesterday, footage was published online showing the people of Cuba protesting and marching from the capital city, Havana, to Santiago. They are chanting anti-communist slogans, and they are protesting heavily against the current government. People in Cuba face a severe crisis, with little food and medical resources, while the government invests in building hotels. Protesters also reached the headquarters of the Communist Party, and they made it a point to shout that Cuba does not belong to communists.

U.S politicians react to the news

As protesters took the streets of several cities, they shouted the word: ‘freedom’. U.S politicians and refugees comment on the news and demand justice and freedom for people in Cuba. Politician and businessman Kevin McCarthy tweeted that he is proud of the protesters and that he stands by them. The U.S politician, Steve Scalise, also wrote about the protests in Cuba, and he mentioned that the socialist system has proved to be a failure worldwide. Miami-Dade mayor Daniella Levine Cava, also wrote about the protests and encouraged people from Cuba not to give up until they get their freedom. She also mentioned that it is outrageous for Cubans to live without their basic needs being fulfilled and that their courage will pay off.

Cuban authorities are shutting off the internet.

Daughter of Cuban refugees, Congresswoman Maria Elvira Salazar tweeted about the situation in Cuba and warned that the communist regime there is interfering with the internet. She believes that the communist regime in Cuba wants to continue Castro’s heritage and hide the sorrows of the Cuban people from the eyes of the world. Other politicians have encouraged media worldwide to write about the mass protests taking place in Cuba.