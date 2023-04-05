Volkswagen Decides to Recall Over 100,000 SUVs Because of Safety Concerns

Volkswagen has initiated a recall for approximately 143,000 of its SUVs because of a safety issue with the front passenger seat airbag, and DeseretNews brings us details. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has revealed that some of the car manufacturer’s SUVs may experience a wiring fault in the passenger occupant detection system, leading to the deactivation of the front passenger airbag while the seat is occupied.

The recall applies to five VW SUVs, including 2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport SUVs and 2018-2021 Volkswagen Atlas SUVs, potentially affecting 143,053 vehicles.

Free repairs will be offered

VW has advised owners of the recalled vehicles not to allow passengers in the front seat until the issue is resolved. VW will send safety warning emails to affected vehicle owners, and another email once the problem is fixed. The company will provide free repairs for the issue once a remedy has been identified, according to documents provided to the NHTSA. If you own one of the affected vehicles, you can call the NHTSA hotline or visit their website for more information.

Luckily, there have been no reports of any injuries or fatalities resulting from the malfunctioning airbag system of the recalled Volkswagen SUVs.