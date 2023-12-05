Instagram and Facebook Messenger Chats Will Disconnect Before 2024 Starts

Let’s all admit that it’s impossible at this point to imagine our world without Facebook and Instagram. While many people and even institutions have accounts on such platforms, there are numerous ways you can use those apps, either for business or entertainment purposes.

According to MacRumors, Meta aims to end the possibility of Instagram users chatting with Facebook accounts until the start of 2024. The way it will do it is pretty interesting: Meta will roll back a feature that came out back in 2020.

Meta’s goal is to combine Facebook Messenger and Instagram direct messaging into a single app. In other words, you will need a single app to benefit from both what Facebook Messenger and Instagram direct messaging have to offer.

An Instagram support page says:

You won’t be able to start new conversations or calls with Facebook accounts from Instagram.

Any existing chats on Instagram that you’ve had with Facebook accounts will become read-only, even if these Facebook accounts are removed from the chat. This means that you and others with Instagram accounts can’t send new messages in these chats.

Facebook accounts won’t be able to view your Activity Status or whether you’ve seen a message.

Any existing chats you’ve had with Facebook accounts won’t move to your inbox on Facebook or Messenger.

However, the long-term plan was initially to merge Messenger, Instagram, and even WhatsApp into one single messaging app. While that plan can surely upset a lot of folks out there, it can still be delighted by those who are too comfortable to keep shifting between three apps every day.

Probably not many people know that the original name of Facebook wasn’t always ‘Facebook.’ The platform was known as “The Facebook” when Mark Zuckerberg and his co-founders first launched it almost 20 years ago, in February 2004.