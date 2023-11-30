Elon Musk Throws Cuss Words and Suggests That He’s Being Blackmailed

Elon Musk, the man who will one day take us to Mars and probably even find the secret to eternal youth, is once again in the front-row news. The famous business magnate was invited to the 2023 DealBook Summit in New York, where he held his speech against advertisers who chose to leave the X (ex-Twitter) platform because of alleged antisemitic posts he wrote there.

Elon Musk has proven to be very upset at advertisers and suggested that someone try to blackmail him. He said, as CNBC quotes:

If somebody’s gonna try to blackmail me with advertising? Blackmail me with money? Go f—yourself. Go. F—. Yourself. Is that clear?

The famous billionaire didn’t stop there, as he continued to say in a statement quoted by the same source mentioned above:

The whole world will know that those advertisers killed the company and we will document it in great detail.

Musk also seems to be well aware that a lot of people don’t like him. He also said to Andrew Ross Sorkin, the interviewer, as CNBC also quotes:

I have no problem being hated. Hate away.

The White House has accused Elon Musk of antisemitic and racist posts on his X platform, and surprisingly enough, the billionaire didn’t try to deny or justify his controversial posts. Instead, he said that he was wrong and apologized.

Elon Musk bought Twitter back in April 2022 and concluded it a few months later. Paying an astronomical amount of $44 billion for the social platform, Musk admitted he overpaid. He even said that Twitter is worth less than half the amount he paid for it.

“X” represents the rebranded identity of Twiter, envisioned by Elon Musk himself. Back in July, Twitter even got rid of its iconic blue bird logo and added a stylized “X” logo instead.