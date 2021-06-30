Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3: Rumors Reveal Release Date and Powerful Features

Samsung never ceases to amaze the world, as the South Korean giant always seems ready to take on the next challenge in the smartphone market. With foldable devices gaining popularity in 2021 through the releases of Huawei, Xiaomi, or Oppo, Samsung is once again willing not to leave the battle without a fair fight.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is the most anticipated foldable device of 2021, and we have all the reasons to believe that the South Korean giant won’t disappoint its fans. Samsung has released other foldable phones before, and the public received them relatively well. But you know how things are going when it comes to technology: you have to do your best to keep up with the competition, as gadgets are constantly evolving. Thanks to Pocket-lint.com, we have a set of exciting pieces of info about Samsung’s next foldable device.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is expected to launch in August 2021

While some rumours were claiming a June 2021 release for Samsung’s upcoming flagship, we all know that it didn’t happen. But according to more recent rumours, the device will see daylight on either August 3 or 11, and after its presentation, it could go on sale by the end of the month.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will have a large flexible display inward, as well as an outward display when folded. While the internal display will be sporting a resolution of 2208×1768 pixels, the external screen will have a resolution of 2268 x 832 pixels.

When it comes to the hardware part, this is where things get really interesting. Samsung’s future gadget will possess a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888, a fabulous amount of 12GB of RAM, 256GB of internal storage, and of course: 5G connectivity.

It’s only a matter of time until Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will arrive in stores, and we’re already super excited!