iPhone 13: Latest Rumour Regarding the Battery Charging Speeds Disappoints Some Fans

iPhone 12 exceeded the expectations of many when it comes to raw hardware power and specs. The successor can only be better, as all clues hint to. Apple has been making it a standard to bring a better flagship compared to the previous one. September is only a bit more than a month away, meaning the release time for iPhone 13.

The COVID pandemic has caused some trouble and a delay last year when it comes to the launch of the iPhone 12 lineup. We can realistically hope that it won’t happen the same with Apple’s flagship for 2021.

25W wired charging, the fans wanted more

Apple fans are hard to please, that’s for sure. They often want to prove that iPhones are better than Android gadgets. It’s nothing bad in trying to be competitive! And the fans are in luck this time!

iPhone 12 was a beast, and iPhone 13 announces to astonish the mobile market. But you know what they say that you can’t have them all!

A new rumour will likely disappoint some fans. According to GSMArena, Apple could be changing those battery charging speeds for some iPhone 13 models to a maximum current of 25W.

Sure, it would still undoubtedly be an improvement from Apple. The iPhone 12 flagship reached a maximum charging current of 20W. But when it comes to iPhones, the fans always want more. The rumour already generated some discontent online.

The Apple smartphone flagship for 2021 will likely bring better cameras, higher storage than ever, and more.

How about you? What do you want from iPhone 13? Do you want it to have higher charging speeds than 25W? Do you consider the camera as a priority? How much would you be willing to pay for Apple’s upcoming smartphone lineup? Feel free to leave your thoughts in the comment section! We curiously read all the comments!