Samsung Galaxy A52s: No Telephoto Camera for a Great Phone?

Samsung is preparing the release of the Galaxy A52s 5G model. No announce date has been published, and we have strong reasons to believe that the gadget will be a pretty impressive one. One of the reasons is that Galaxy A52s 5G will be equipped with a more powerful chipset, the Snapdragon 778G.

We live in a world of speed, where time is almost always a luxury we can’t afford. Time means money, and doing things faster can always be beneficial. Considering that our smartphones are helping us nowadays in a multitude of ways, including for our jobs, faster chipsets are indeed welcomed.

No telephoto camera implemented, after all

According to gsmarena.com, there will be no telephoto camera mounted on Samsung’s upcoming device. However, there had been info claiming the opposite – the phone would adopt a camera setup that’s similar to the Galaxy A72, which includes a 3x telephoto lens.

The A52s model will be equipped with the same old 64 + 12 + 5 + 5 MP camera setup, as sources reveal for GalaxyClub. The selfie camera will be generous enough, packing a 32 MP sensor.

If we take a look at the Galaxy A52s model’s gsmarena page, we find some other interesting specs. The 4,500mAh battery captured our attention immediately. A fast-processing phone that doesn’t need you to carry a charger around too much can only be beneficial.

A powerful processor also requires powerful memory, and Galaxy A52s 5G has them both. The phone will be packing 6 to 8GB of RAM.

What else could you find mandatory for the specs of a 2021 phone? Dust and water resistance, of course! Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G qualifies in this area as well! The gadget features IP67 dust and water resistance.

Samsung’s upcoming device will cost around 400 euros, which is a fair price considering the specs of the phone.