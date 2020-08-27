Home Finance Trio managing $300 million at UBS goes indie with Raymond James
August 27, 2020

Michael Brown, who heads a three-adviser team that managed $300 million at UBS in Clayton, Missouri, has gone independent and affiliated with Raymond James.

The team, which includes two staff members, operates as Mike Brown Financial Group of Raymond James.

Since 1994, Brown has hosted a financial radio talk show in St. Louis. He started his career by hosting a nightly personal finance segment on a local TV newscast in 1986. He became a registered representative in 1990 and moved to UBS in 2000. 

