This Bacterium Can Help Combat Plastic Pollution

Pollution and climate change are real dangers that we need to face. Humans need to do a better job at protecting our planet. Scientists warn it might soon be too late to act. The world can take several actions to reverse the damage created so far. As individuals, we can do things to help, such as recycling and walk rather than using our car for everything. A study published by the Nara Institute of Science and Technology mentions that Ideonella sakaiensis 201-F6 bacterium could help humans fight plastic pollution.

Why is this bacterium a key weapon against plastic pollution?

Because plastic pollution is such a critical environmental issue, researchers have been trying to figure out ways to deal with it. The Ideonella sakaiensis bacterium has proved able to convert poly plastics into biodegradable poly plastics through fermentation. Poly plastics are petroleum-based plastics that are difficult to recycle and negatively impact wildlife, human health, and the environment. Unfortunately, this type of plastic is used for everyday objects such as bottles, food containers, and textiles. Even if all of us would start recycling and reducing the use of this plastic, a solution had to be found to destroy it.

The bacterium degrades problematic plastic

The research determined that the bacterium can degrade the problematic plastic because of its enzymes. This plastic is converted into a biodegradable one, and it could be the answer we were praying for to solve part of the crisis. The good news is that this bacterium alone can dissolve and assimilate problematic plastic. The two enzymes responsible for the transformation are PET hydrolase and mono terephthalic acid.

When the plastic is converted into biodegradable plastic, it is easier to clean it up and destroy it. We need to create a better environment for our children. The time to act and save our plant is now