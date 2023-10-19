ChatGPT Now Has Complete Access to the Internet

The famous and controversial chatbot ChatGPT is once again in the front-row news, as its creators from OpenAI don’t plan to stop looking for ways to improve the software anytime soon. While the free version of the AI tool isn’t so impressive, the paid versions are going through some massive changes.

OpenAI has revealed that those who pay for the Plus or Enterprise editions of ChatGPT are free to use the “Browse with Bing” feature. This means that ChatGPT will have access to updated information and rummage through the depths of the internet if needed.

How much is a ChatGPT subscription?

If you’re willing to get the best out of what ChatGPT has to offer, you’ll have no chance but to opt for a paid version. This implies that you will have to pay a monthly fee of $20. In this way, you will also have access to the new aforementioned feature. It doesn’t even matter if you use OpenAI’s chatbot from its web version or as a mobile app. The new feature will still be available to you as soon as you choose a paid subscription.

Microsoft’s Bing app already has ChatGPT integrated, and what’s perhaps even more interesting is that DALL-E 3, meaning the new AI image generator of OpenAI, also has ChatGPT integration.

Before the new update giving ChatGPT access to the depths of the internet, the controversial chatbot was already doing an amazing job. In an article written in July on Nature.com, it was revealed that ChatGPT was even able to pass the Turing test. This means that the AI tool can indeed be at least as intelligent as a human being.

Feel free to test ChatGPT’s new powers if you’re one of those who have a paid subscription, and tell us down in the comments if you’re impressed or not!