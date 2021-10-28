Scientific Atlas Analyses the Impact of Climate Change in Rich Countries

Climate change and pollution are delicate issues that need to be resolved now. There is no reason for the world’s leaders to keep procrastinating because our planet needs help. A new study analyzed the impact climate change has even on the world’s wealthiest nations, and the findings are pretty grim. An Italian research center, the Euro-Mediterranean Center on Climate Change (CMCC), published the first atlas with scientific projections of climate change for the future years to come.

Not even the world’s richest countries can escape climate change

Unfortunately, the predictions are not optimistic. Everything will change because of green gas emissions, pollution, and climate change. The planet as we know it today will have a different form shortly. Everything is affected, from our health, forests, cities, agriculture, waters, economies, and more. Tourism will be different, and food supplies will not be as available as now.

Many parts of the planet will suffer from droughts and heatwaves

The atlas and the researchers mention that climate change will bring droughts, sea levels will rise, and humanity will face terrible heat waves. The researchers behind the atlas focused on the G-20 countries. This group comprises the European Union and other 19 countries, such as Russia, the U.S, Canada, Australia, China, Japan, Argentina, Mexico, etc.

Economies will suffer, and new plagues could appear

The predictions are scary as the authors of the study mention that the world’s leading economies will be destroyed, and new plagues will appear due to the rise in temperatures. Zika and the dengue viruses are two examples of viruses that enjoy warm climates. The warm temperatures will cause warmers waters, resulting in fewer fish to catch, and the coastal infrastructure will undergo massive changes. The heatwaves will kill many, and the list of calamities goes on. The time to act is now.