Saints Row Reboot (2022): Trailer, Release Date, and Other Important Info

Saints Row will be back in business in 2022 wilt a refreshed and revamped game. We can expect tons of action in the good old entertaining style of the series, while the big bonus will likely be represented by the high-quality graphics. Sure, almost no game nowadays has poor graphics, but the new Saints Row of 2022 will surely be something else, and the trailer proves it.

The story represents a vital part of any game, whether you choose to listen to it or not. For the upcoming Saints Row game that will simply be named “Saints Row”, there will be an entire cast of new characters. Thanks to Pocket-lint.com, we have a lot of useful information about the upcoming game.

Release date

The upcoming Saints Row will be released in early 2022: most precisely, on February 25. The game will arrive for PC through the Epic Games Store, but also for the usual consoles: PS4, Xbox One, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S.

The official description is relevant enough:

As the future Boss, with Neenah, Kevin, and Eli by your side, you’ll form The Saints – and take on Los Panteros, The Idols, and Marshall as you build your empire across the streets of Santo Ileso and battle for control of the city. Ultimately Saints Row is the story of a start-up company, it’s just that the business The Saints are in happens to be crime.

The location of the new Saints Row will be set in Santo Ileso, meaning a fictional southwestern American city. It will be the first to be featuring both urban as well as sparse suburban districts.

Volition will develop the new Saints Row, while Deep Silver will publish it. The game will be the fifth entry in its series, and it won’t be called “Saints Row V” as many would expect.