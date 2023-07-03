Elon Musk Announces a Record Number of Cars Sold By Tesla Due to the Price Cuts

Elon Musk is well-known as a very smart man who is supposed to send humans to Mars one day. But even so, he is very implicated in other areas as well, and one of them is represented by electric cars.

According to the BBC, Tesla boasts about delivering a record number of cars in the three months to the end of June amid price cuts. In order to compete with what rival manufacturers have to offer, Tesla has lowered prices in the US, the UK, and China.

466,140 cars sold in the second quarter of the year

According to Tesla, the company delivered over 466,000 cars for the second quarter of the year, which means more than 80% higher compared to how the situation looked a year earlier.

But what could have contributed to such an incredible sales increase? Surely you’re asking yourself that question, and luckily, there is an objective answer.

Bill Russo, who is the founder and chief executive of Automobility, declared for the BBC:

Tesla has made a strategic choice to be a volume manufacturer, This was the main contributor to the sales increase, as its mainly higher-volume Model 3 and Model Y benefitted from the price war.

Since 2009, Tesla has manufactured and delivered an impressive fleet of more than 1.9 million electric vehicles. Currently, the company dominates the US electric vehicle market with a significant 80% share. To support the changing needs of its growing customer base, Tesla has strategically placed 3,254 supercharger stations across 40 countries. Notably, the Tesla Model 3 achieved great success back in 2018, emerging as the top-selling electric vehicle during that year. Furthermore, the year 2020 witnessed an incredible purchase of nearly half a million Tesla vehicles by eager customers.

What’s your take on the recent success of Tesla? Feel free to leave your thoughts in the comment section!