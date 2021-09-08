Lenovo Tech World Event Presents Two laptops and the IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook

Today, Lenovo is hosting the annual Tech World event, and this year, it will be a virtual presentation due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The company uses the event to present and promote new products ahead of their launching, and tech fans are excited by the number of new gadgets soon to be available.

Two new Windows-11 laptops: IdeaPad Slim 7 Carbon and IdeaPad Slim 7 Pro

According to sources, the two new laptops will run on Windows 11, which has made many believe that they might become available by the end of the fall. The IdeaPad Slim 7 Pro notebook will come with a 16-inch screen and a 120Hz touchscreen display. Under the hood, the laptop comes with an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor, and it will support a maximum of 1TB of SSD storage. There is also good news for those who like long battery life. The new notebook should come with a battery life of around 12.5 hours after one single charge. Other external features are:

• A USB-C port.

• An HDMI port.

• Two USB ports.

• An SD card slot for those who want extra storage.

• Speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

The 16GRAM is a must for those who enjoy gaming on their laptop.

The IdeaPad Slim 7 carbon will be made from carbon material for the external body, and it will only weigh 2.37 pounds, while the Pro version will weigh around 4.6 pounds. The 14-inch display and the 2,880 x 1,880 resolution make it perfect for traveling but enjoy enough screen. The battery is supposed to last for around 14,5 hours, and there will be around 1TB of SSD storage space. This notebook does not come with an HDMI port and SD card slot, but you can use an NVIDIA GeForce MX450 graphics chips instead of an AMD Ryzen 7 5800 U, just like for the IdeaPad Slim 7 Pro.

The Chrome-based tablet is lit

The new IdeaPad Duet 5 Chromebook tablet can be used with the keyboard, or it can get detached, and you can enjoy the device as a traditional tablet. It comes with a 13.3-inch screen and OLED display. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 chipset under the hood and 8GB RAM will make it run smoothly. The storage space is also generous, at around 256 GB.