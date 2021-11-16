Over 450 People Attacked by Scorpions Brought in By Storms in Egypt

An unfortunate event occurred in Egypt. The country has been hit by intense storms and the strong winds brought scorpions from their nests, resulting in over 450 people stung and 3 killed. Scorpions are dangerous because their venom can kill humans. Extreme weather has been a common phenomenon this year in many parts of our Planet.

However, the crazy storms in the southern part of Egypt brought a swarm of scorpions, which stung hundreds of people. The Egyptian Health ministry announced that rain flushed scorpions and snakes out from their nests, and the creatures attacked people. Because of the incident, health providers had to care for these attacked, and several antivenom supplies came in from other parts of the country.

Some of the extreme weather conditions were storms, dust storms, rainfall, thunder, and snow. Health facilities in the region remain alert, as more people might need antivenom and medical care. The intense storms caused power cuts, and people in the region have been asked to remain at home as much as possible.

According to other sources, the real number of people stung by the scorpions might surpass 500. As the scorpions were forced out of their hiding nests, they sought shelter in people’s homes, and thus many people got accidentally stung by the creatures.

Egypt is home to the fat-tailed scorpion

This species, known as Androctonus, or the fat-tailed scorpion, is considered one of the most dangerous in the world. Fat-tailed scorpions live in Egypt and other Middle East and African countries: India, Turkey, Jordan, Afghanistan, Iraq, Oman, Yemen, etc. It is common for this species to cause several deaths each year due to its venom. The venom has neurotoxins, and people stung need to seek medical care and receive antivenom.

Egyptian authorities have been quick to act and ensure everyone stung receives medical treatment.