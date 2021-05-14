Home Finance The Crypto Frontier Podcast: Synthetic is very real
Barry Stroman Written by: Posted on: May 14, 2021

The Crypto Frontier Podcast: Synthetic is very real

Category: Finance

Hear from the industry’s best and brightest about the latest news in Australia’s crypto markets in Stockhead’s latest show, The ‘Crypto Frontier’ Podcast. 

Kraken’s managing director in Australia Jonathon Miller interviews guests, talks about the latest in market data trends and goes behind the scenes to explore the technology that powers the future of finance.

In this episode, Jonathon speaks with Kain Warwick, founder of Synthetix (SNX) and blockchain evangelist.

Synthetix is a derivatives liquidity protocol with over US$2.3 billion equivalent value locked on the protocol. Kain talks us through how he came to build this platform, what it is solving for, and gives us an unique perspective on the power and opportunity of distributed and decentralised technologies.

Click below to tune in and learn more.

