THE BULL BREAKS FREE: Bitcoin, Ethereum, Cardano and Dogecoin smash all-time highs

The well-rested Bitcoin bull has finally escaped the cage — and is on the rampage!

Bitcoin had surged six per cent to a new all-time high of $US64,325 ($83,931) this afternoon after spending a month moving sideways, and nearly every other cryptocurrency was soaring alongside it.

Ethereum, Chainlink, Dogecoin, THORChain, XDC, Cardano (ADA) and FTX Token had all smashed through their all-time records around 3pm AEDT, ahead of Coinbase’s direct NASDAQ listing in the overnight hours.

BTC AND ETH ALL TIME HIGHS IN SYNC MAXIS POWERS HAVE COMBINED SEND IT, TOGETHER pic.twitter.com/tiGtztg9Rd — ∞ CO฿IE (@CryptoCobain) April 13, 2021

At 2.53pm AEDT, 74 of the top 100 coins on Coingecko had gained, with 23 of them soaring by double-digits.

Dogecoin was the top gainer — up 48 per cent in the past 24 hours to US11c. The meme coin hit an all-time peak of US11.5c around 1pm, and is up about fourteenfold from the US0.8c level it was trading at as recently as late January.

#DogeCoin is now worth more than a dime in the United States pic.twitter.com/APfxXcCYmG — Crypto News (@CryptoCuIture) April 14, 2021

FYI, the Mavs sales in @dogecoin have increased 550pct over the past month. We have now sold more than 122k Doge in merchandise ! We will never sell 1 single Doge ever. So keep buying @dallasmavsshop https://t.co/li32cdtcED — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) April 14, 2021

I’m outta control, #Dogecoin is outta control, this whole damn party is outta control! pic.twitter.com/PmEHYdbuAn — BEN BALLER (@BENBALLER) April 14, 2021

Generally there’s been a pullback after every massive crypto surge. But that seemed the last thing on anyone’s mind in the Crypto Twitter sphere this afternoon.

