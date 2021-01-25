Home Finance Regional Australian towns increasingly popular with home buyers
Barry Stroman Written by: Posted on: January 25, 2021

Regional Australian towns increasingly popular with home buyers

Category: Finance

Regional towns outpace Australian cities in house price gains ‘2020 saw regional housing values surge as demand outweighed supply’ Buyers … Read More

The post Regional Australian towns increasingly popular with home buyers appeared first on Stockhead.

You May Also Like

ASX Small Cap Lunch Wrap: Investors worked up a thirst for these stocks

Australian LNG output flagged to rise after hitting new record

Did retail investors get shafted in the ASX’s post-Covid capital rush? Yes. Yes they did.

Finra examines reps taking PPP loans for potential violations

Cetera zeroes in on user experience with Riskalyze

Texas broker charged with child sexual assault

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *