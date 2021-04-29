Quarterlies Top 6: Who got a standing ovation today?

With the number of days left to file March quarterly reports running a little short this month, it is no surprise that the ASX has been flooded with companies racing to beat the deadline.

We begin this roundup with Marenica Energy (ASX:MEY), which identified an +19km-long uranium paleochannel called ‘Namib IV’ within the Hirabeb project in Namibia during the March quarter.

Namib IV is in addition to the Hirabeb and Koppies palaeochannel system discoveries.

An extensive airborne electromagnetic survey in the Namib area kicked off early April to locate more palaeochannels prospective for uranium mineralisation.

This exploration method has proved successful in identifying areas at Koppies and Hirabeb and will help with planning of the drill program that will begin in the June quarter to physically confirm the extent of the palaeochannel system and identify and measure the presence of uranium mineralisation.

Uranium supply has been falling and is expected to be in deficit by 2030, even if every single idled mine and planned project goes into production.

Marenica Energy (ASX:MEY) share price chart

Gold miner Wiluna Mining (ASX:WMX) remains on time, on budget to commission the Stage1 sulphide development its namesake project in October 2021.

Full production of 120,000oz of gold per annum is expected by the end of the 2022 financial year.

The company is also continuing the Stage 2 feasibility study, which is expected to be delivered by the end of this calendar year.

During the March 2021 quarter, the company produced 12,271oz of gold at an all-in-sustaining cost of $2,130/oz.

Thanks to hedging delivering a high realised gold price of $2,647/oz, Wiluna generated $7.5m in cash flow during the quarter, up from $7m in the December 2020 quarter.

Wiluna Mining (ASX:WMX) share price chart

Clinical stage oncology company, Prescient Therapeutics (ASX:PTX), announced that its cash balance for the quarter was $17.2 million.

Cash outflows were $1.25 million, with $0.98 million invested in research and development activities in Australia and the United States.

Progress is on schedule on the clinical trials of its lead candidate drugs PTX-100 and PTX-200. Its cell therapy programs, which includes the OmniCAR programs are progressing well, with the company expecting to make announcements in the coming quarters.

Prescient Therapeutics (ASX:PTX) share price chart

Corporate management tech company, KnoSys (ASX:KNO) announced a solid momentum on its sales activity for the quarter, reporting an annual recurring revenue increases to $5.8 million, up from around $3 million in the previous corresponding period.

Following its GreenOrbit acquisition, KnoSys is set to receive a 3-month revenue contribution from the entity in FY21.

After today’s strong result, the company now expects full year revenue to be in the range $5.0m -$5.3m.

Knosys (ASX:KNO) share price chart

Human resources tech company, IntelliHR (ASX:IHR), has announced a record 304 per cent increase in its annual recurring revenues (ARR) for H2 FY21.

New subscribers have grown by 2.7 times in the second half to 35,080 customers.

Total contracted ARR for the half now stands at $3.55 million, underpinned by its 3-year deal with ARUP, a UK-based global engineering group.

In the deal, both companies will support the TRU West Project that has over 10,000 team members to be onboarded, and is expected to generate revenue of between $280k and $511k in the next 12 month period.

Intellihr (ASX:IHR) share price chart

Capital markets specialist, BIR Financial (ASX:BIR) has jumped by over 160 per cent today, after announcing that its cash receipts from customers for the quarter were $0.49 million, for a net cash outflow of $0.26 million.

Two days ago, the company announced that it will focus on developing its wholly-owned subsidiary, Pulse Markets, and has brought in two industry specialists to the team.

Pulse Markets is a diversified financial services operation specialising in corporate advisory, and derivatives management.

BIR Financial (ASX:BIR) share price chart

