Home Finance New York duo managing $350 million at HSBC go indie with LPL
Cindy Hamilton Written by: Posted on: November 12, 2020

New York duo managing $350 million at HSBC go indie with LPL

Category: Finance

A duo managing $350 million at HSBC Securities in Scarsdale, New York, have gone independent and affiliated with LPL Financial’s broker-dealer and corporate RIA platforms, using LPL as their custodian.

Jerry Giordano and Joseph Praino will share office space and work with advisers at KM Capital Group, an LPL affiliate in Purchase, New York.

[More: LPL Financial snaps up trading platform Blaze Portfolio]

The post New York duo managing $350 million at HSBC go indie with LPL appeared first on InvestmentNews.

You May Also Like

Merrill adds more choices to its model portfolio offering

SEC fines five firms $3 million over unsuitable exchange-traded volatility products

Biden financial transition team cheers investor advocates

Hub International snaps up almost $3 billion in assets

‘Embrace planning, it’s a better business model’: Fidelity’s Mike Durbin

Boeing reprieved in 401(k) stock-drop case

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *