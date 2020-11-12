A duo managing $350 million at HSBC Securities in Scarsdale, New York, have gone independent and affiliated with LPL Financial’s broker-dealer and corporate RIA platforms, using LPL as their custodian.

Jerry Giordano and Joseph Praino will share office space and work with advisers at KM Capital Group, an LPL affiliate in Purchase, New York.

[More: LPL Financial snaps up trading platform Blaze Portfolio]

The post New York duo managing $350 million at HSBC go indie with LPL appeared first on InvestmentNews.