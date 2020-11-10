Special Report: 22m thick mineralised interval discovered from maiden hole drilled in testing of strike extension at Antler Copper Deposit … Read More
The post New World Resources hits thick zone of mineralisation at Antler Copper with maiden drill hole appeared first on Stockhead.
Barry Stroman was a reporter for Zerg Watch, before becoming the lead editor. Barry has previously worked for Wired, MacWorld, PCWorld, and VentureBeat covering countless stories concerning all things related to tech and science. Barry studied at NYU.