Morgan Stanley team managing $675 million moves to RBC

A four-adviser team managing $675 million at Morgan Stanley in Beverly Hills, California, has moved to RBC Wealth Management.

The team, consisting of Mike Ladge, Shon Saleh, Joseph Sulentor and Brandon Allen, said that one reason for the move was the firm’s affiliation with City National Bank, which many of its clients use.

City National and RBC Wealth Management are units of the Royal Bank of Canada.

