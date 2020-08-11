Home Finance Morgan Stanley team managing $675 million moves to RBC
Cindy Hamilton Written by: Posted on: August 11, 2020

Morgan Stanley team managing $675 million moves to RBC

Category: Finance

A four-adviser team managing $675 million at Morgan Stanley in Beverly Hills, California, has moved to RBC Wealth Management.

The team, consisting of Mike Ladge, Shon Saleh, Joseph Sulentor and Brandon Allen, said that one reason for the move was the firm’s affiliation with City National Bank, which many of its clients use.

City National and RBC Wealth Management are units of the Royal Bank of Canada.

[More: $500 million team joins RBC from Morgan Stanley]

The post Morgan Stanley team managing $675 million moves to RBC appeared first on InvestmentNews.

You May Also Like

ASX Small Cap Lunch Wrap: Russia has a COVID-19 vaccine, maybe

ASX crypto is a lonely place, but these stocks have stuck with it

When a spouse passes away

Clients need ‘life guides’ for retirement — not just investment advice

SEC updates info for dually registered advisers on Reg BI

Creative Planning acquires $600 million Lenox Wealth Management

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *