March Winners Column: Oil is FINALLY on the boil

March got off to a rough start, with ASX small caps suffering their worst week since October and the Small Ords Index falling into the red on the year.
But it got better.
US punters received another stimmy cheque in the mail from President Biden. Beleaguered global airline and travel stocks started climbing again as the roll-out of COVID-19 vaccines ramped up worldwide.
(Scomo whiffed on his original timeline, but reckons we’re back on track.)
The nascent global recovery was also a boon to battered oil and gas prices, which got another leg-up when a container ship ran aground in the Suez Canal, causing disruption to global supplies.
Crypto was red hot. Bitcoin hit $US61,000, dropped to ~$US51,000, then climbed to finish the month at ~$US58,000.
The market for something called ‘non fungible tokens’ (NFT) went mental.
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s first tweet—sold for $US2.9m — joined a growing collection of assets that are now (or soon to be) NFTs, including a 10-second video clip of Donald Trump (which sold for US$6.6 million), the next Kings of Leon album, and a US$69.3 million artwork. Ridiculous.
The benchmark ASX 200 index finished the month up 1.76% which means the Aussie market has now climbed for 6 straight months.
Here are the top 50 small caps for the month of March>>>
Scroll or swipe to reveal table. Click headings to sort. Best viewed on a laptop
Cookin’ with gas
Oil and gas plays dominated last month’s Top 50.
On March 10, pro investor James Whelan told Stockhead he was excited about energy as a key winner in ‘the great global reopening’.
“If you don’t own Brookside (ASX:BRK) (+82%) right now, then you should probably have a really good look at it,” he said.
“It’s a perfect representation of where I’m investing. Oil prices are going up and gas is going up, and I’m rotating into energy.”
Brookside was joined by #1 mover 88 Energy (ASX:88E) (+667%) in our Top 50, as well as:
- Red Sky Energy (ASX:ROG) +200%
- Pancontinental Oil (ASX:PCL) +100%
- Invictus Energy (ASX:IVZ) +86%
- Talon Petroleum (ASX:TPD) +56%
- Bass Oil (ASX:BAS) +50%, and
- Sagalio Energy (ASX:SAN) +48%
High flying hydrogen
Green is the new gold, and companies know it.
QEM (ASX:QEM) (+105%) was one of many ASX exploration plays to ride the hype, announcing plans to study “green hydrogen opportunities” at its Julia Creek vanadium and oil shale project in Queensland.
Joining them in the March top 50 was Province Resources (ASX:PRL), now up 600% since announcing plans to acquire an industrial minerals and green hydrogen project in Feb.
Additional multi-bag standouts
Oneview Health (ASX:ONE) has soared since entering into an investor awareness agreement with StocksDigital, the publisher of nextinvestors.com, wise-owl.com and catalysthunter.com.
Next Investors recommended Oneview on March 12 as its “Technology Pick of the Year for 2021”, emailing subscribers that this was “the most undervalued company we have seen in ages”.
Aston Minerals (ASX:ASO), formerly European Cobalt, changed name and ticker after purchasing the Edleston project in Canada, where +$10.8m had already been spent on drilling and geophysics by previous owners.
Maiden drilling hit visible gold at 362m depth, sending the stock up 211% for the month.
Digital Wine Ventures (ASX:DW8) was up another 135% last month, for a whopping ~1500% gain over the past 12 months.
The online booze reseller struck deals with eBay and Bibendum Wine Co, “one of Australia’s most successful fine wine and beverage distribution businesses”.
The post March Winners Column: Oil is FINALLY on the boil appeared first on Stockhead.
Barry Stroman was a reporter for Zerg Watch, before becoming the lead editor. Barry has previously worked for Wired, MacWorld, PCWorld, and VentureBeat covering countless stories concerning all things related to tech and science. Barry studied at NYU.