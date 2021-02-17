LPL Financial has “refreshed” its brand, positioning itself as a firm that emphasizes to advisers that “your greatness is our goal.”

“By refreshing the LPL brand, we are bringing our story up to date to demonstrate the unique value we strive to bring to our advisors every day,” Heather Randolph Carter, LPL’s executive vice president and chief marketing and communication officer, said in a release.

The new visuals that are part of the revamp are included on LPL’s websites and on social media channels, and are among the resources accessible to advisers.

[More: LPL Financial taps Slack for adviser communications]

Financial advice goes viral on social media



The post LPL updates branding message appeared first on InvestmentNews.