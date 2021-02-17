Home Finance LPL updates branding message
Cindy Hamilton Written by: Posted on: February 17, 2021

LPL updates branding message

Category: Finance

LPL Financial has “refreshed” its brand, positioning itself as a firm that emphasizes to advisers that “your greatness is our goal.”

“By refreshing the LPL brand, we are bringing our story up to date to demonstrate the unique value we strive to bring to our advisors every day,” Heather Randolph Carter, LPL’s executive vice president and chief marketing and communication officer, said in a release.

The new visuals that are part of the revamp are included on LPL’s websites and on social media channels, and are among the resources accessible to advisers.

[More: LPL Financial taps Slack for adviser communications]

Financial advice goes viral on social media

The post LPL updates branding message appeared first on InvestmentNews.

You May Also Like

Regulatory approvals gave both these ASX healthcare small caps a rocket today

MGC Pharma strikes exclusive world-wide product distribution agreement

OregonSaves gets passing grade in new academic paper

Ariel Investments launches firm to build minority businesses

Brokers sold GPB private placements using the worst tactics in Wall Street’s playbook

Advisers, clients not on same page about guaranteed income: Survey

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *