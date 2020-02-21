‘Guy on Rocks’ is a Stockhead series looking at the significant happenings of the resources market each week. Former geologist … Read More
The post Guy on Rocks: Cobalt looking to break through $US50,000/tonne any day now appeared first on Stockhead.
Barry Stroman was a reporter for Zerg Watch, before becoming the lead editor. Barry has previously worked for Wired, MacWorld, PCWorld, and VentureBeat covering countless stories concerning all things related to tech and science. Barry studied at NYU.