Gold Digger: Records smashed as money pours into gold stocks

The gold price may be well off its August 2020 highs, but sentiment is not.

About $US6.61 billion was poured into the coffers of global mining and exploration companies in the March quarter – the highest since 2011, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence analysis.

Of this, gold had another standout quarter with US$1.68 billion raised across 281 financings.

That’s 74% higher year-over-year, and the highest March-quarter total since 2012.

The gold price has also shown improvement over the last month, up $US50, or 2.84%, to $US1,785.15/oz.

Winners & Losers

Here’s how ASX-listed gold & silver stocks are performing:

CODE COMPANY 1 WEEK RETURN % 1 MONTH RETURN % 6 MONTH RETURN % 1 YEAR RETURN % SHARE PRICE [INTRADAY FRI] MARKET CAP ZNC Zenith Minerals 92 92 56 363 0.25 $ 73,590,007.50 TLM Talisman Mining 50 43 25 97 0.15 $ 27,994,257.75 ANL Amani Gold 50 -25 -25 -25 0.0015 $ 16,180,495.12 NPM Newpeak Metals 50 0 0 50 0.003 $ 17,022,483.89 EM2 Eagle Mountain 30 121 158 919 1.07 $ 208,235,400.26 CDT Castle Minerals 30 8 8 86 0.013 $ 8,790,009.82 NAE New Age Exploration 27 46 12 850 0.019 $ 23,171,315.29 PKO Peako Limited 27 41 -3 352 0.038 $ 6,721,896.20 HXG Hexagon Energy 26 20 135 97 0.12 $ 44,809,771.97 ONX Orminex 26 119 146 -3 0.059 $ 31,228,748.75 SIH Sihayo Gold Limited 25 0 -38 11 0.015 $ 55,281,921.20 XTC Xantippe Res 25 25 -17 -38 0.0025 $ 12,223,693.21 TAR Taruga Minerals 25 30 -3 500 0.06 $ 25,603,284.34 BNZ Benzmining 21 13 0.88 $ 28,320,973.03 GMR Golden Rim Resources 20 50 -25 71 0.012 $ 32,044,196.15 ICG Inca Minerals 17 44 108 603 0.135 $ 54,460,674.00 BBX BBX Minerals 17 -13 -44 129 0.24 $ 95,493,388.98 DLC Delecta Limited 17 8 17 75 0.007 $ 7,060,348.44 CEL Challenger Exp 16 16 73 278 0.355 $ 189,555,022.82 AAR Anglo Australian 15 20 -30 -12 0.115 $ 67,735,964.16 FFX Firefinch 15 48 66 593 0.33 $ 262,223,808.40 DEG De Grey Mining 14 24 14 341 1.41 $ 1,721,283,666.44 TNR Torian Resources 14 -14 72 272 0.05 $ 40,978,168.20 GBR Greatbould Resources 14 5 -43 9 0.042 $ 9,967,167.83 KAU Kaiser Reef 13 3 -15 84 0.35 $ 32,914,840.36 PNR Pantoro Limited 13 13 5 57 0.22 $ 309,847,610.16 KRM Kingsrose Mining 13 20 56 89 0.053 $ 38,690,389.66 AL8 Alderan Resource 13 1 -27 515 0.08 $ 21,153,817.53 BDC Bardoc Gold 13 5 3 25 0.08 $ 124,938,531.07 PDI Predictive Disc 12 26 52 41 0.093 $ 95,755,156.91 VMC Venus Metals Cor 11 8 -25 18 0.2 $ 28,704,949.77 OKU Oklo Resources 11 -12 -45 -47 0.15 $ 78,124,620.86 BGL Bellevue Gold 11 8 -23 79 0.985 $ 864,841,752.63 BMO Bastion Minerals 11 0 0.21 $ 12,065,394.60 GMN Gold Mountain 10 8 8 -16 0.043 $ 31,981,784.23 MRZ Mont Royal Resources 10 25 -7 120 0.33 $ 10,959,587.10 AYM Australia United Min 10 0 -45 450 0.011 $ 20,268,352.34 RGL Riversgold 10 27 -5 613 0.057 $ 22,773,905.17 MBK Metal Bank 9 20 -8 79 0.012 $ 13,029,591.34 GED Golden Deeps 9 20 -25 140 0.012 $ 10,073,068.72 AGS Alliance Resources 9 -3 -27 116 0.18 $ 37,443,084.12 RDS Redstone Resources 9 0 -14 100 0.012 $ 9,346,987.82 SPQ Superior Resources 9 -8 9 327 0.012 $ 16,576,029.49 CYL Catalyst Metals 9 15 -10 -1 2.27 $ 221,165,376.75 ERM Emmerson Resources 8 15 -8 4 0.078 $ 39,360,840.63 SRN Surefire Rescs NL 8 8 -19 1200 0.026 $ 27,429,010.25 EVN Evolution Mining 8 11 -18 -4 4.79 $ 8,252,862,020.55 RED Red 5 Limited 8 25 -33 -5 0.2 $ 469,264,649.40 DCN Dacian Gold 8 4 5 19 0.41 $ 336,715,998.17 ASO Aston Minerals 8 79 233 977 0.14 $ 139,471,588.64 CTO Citigold Corp 8 8 -22 250 0.014 $ 36,140,000.00 EMR Emerald Res NL 8 6 45 95 0.86 $ 440,664,611.99 CHN Chalice Mining 7 44 135 569 6.92 $ 2,299,730,258.35 SSR SSR Mining Inc. 7 8 -23 21.25 $ 382,637,796.03 HAW Hawthorn Resources 7 -3 -45 -37 0.06 $ 20,010,936.78 SVL Silver Mines Limited 7 -2 5 168 0.225 $ 267,360,804.23 S2R S2 Resources 7 -9 -43 55 0.155 $ 48,808,132.75 PNX PNX Metals Limited 7 14 -20 14 0.008 $ 29,217,548.09 KCC Kincora Copper 6 0.255 $ 12,250,000.00 BTR Brightstar Resources 6 -29 17 483 0.035 $ 15,391,276.74 DEX Duke Exploration 6 9 0.355 $ 21,117,953.85 BCN Beacon Minerals 6 -5 8 14 0.036 $ 125,278,878.06 BC8 Black Cat Syndicate 6 10 1 105 0.75 $ 82,220,186.92 WCN White Cliff Min 6 0 -27 375 0.019 $ 9,826,731.58 BAR Barra Resources 6 -5 -44 36 0.019 $ 13,552,162.02 ANX Anax Metals 6 19 211 426 0.076 $ 26,263,791.75 RMS Ramelius Resources 6 13 -11 52 1.82 $ 1,473,371,251.46 NCM Newcrest Mining 5 15 -10 3 28.3 $ 23,407,176,778.88 VRC Volt Resources 5 11 82 233 0.02 $ 47,606,562.02 CLA Celsius Resource 5 -7 14 300 0.04 $ 35,208,723.24 ALK Alkane Resources 5 2 -42 11 0.76 $ 455,472,432.00 AGG AngloGold Ashanti 5 7 -20 -19 5.9 $ 526,325,813.50 GWR GWR Group 5 19 82 343 0.31 $ 93,863,797.33 HMX Hammer Metals 5 11 114 400 0.105 $ 82,509,547.12 IVR Investigator Res 5 1 60 608 0.085 $ 115,183,354.81 MRR Minrex Resources 5 -8 -39 83 0.022 $ 12,125,015.21 AQI Alicanto Min 5 -21 -37 80 0.11 $ 34,326,333.41 CAZ Cazaly Resources 4 12 0 114 0.047 $ 17,369,473.55 EMU EMU NL 4 -9 -16 200 0.048 $ 20,815,552.42 NST Northern Star 4 15 -30 -11 11.36 $ 13,402,857,818.88 BYH Bryah Resources 4 24 22 152 0.073 $ 11,054,916.58 AME Alto Metals Limited 4 36 -7 46 0.098 $ 45,251,103.37 SVY Stavely Minerals 4 -8 -17 73 0.63 $ 164,405,714.76 PRS Prospech Limited 4 -16 0 0 0.13 $ 8,777,779.52 PGD Peregrine Gold 4 0.28 $ 7,941,043.83 RML Resolution Minerals 4 12 -39 -78 0.028 $ 11,919,029.19 A1G African Gold . 4 4 114 148 0.29 $ 25,496,196.32 GOR Gold Road Res 4 7 -6 -18 1.31 $ 1,158,358,038.97 TRN Torrens Mining 3 -9 0.15 $ 10,182,665.55 NVA Nova Minerals 3 -6 -18 260 0.155 $ 250,491,997.05 WGX Westgold Resources. 3 10 -18 13 2.34 $ 1,017,252,648.00 MKG Mako Gold 3 -6 -15 114 0.094 $ 24,180,710.59 AOP Apollo Consolidated 3 -8 -8 50 0.33 $ 95,244,794.70 TTM Titan Minerals 3 -13 -26 69 0.1 $ 119,642,505.57 RRL Regis Resources 3 -8 -41 -32 2.77 $ 1,985,550,388.95 BNR Bulletin Res 3 -3 -6 80 0.072 $ 12,909,101.33 OKR Okapi Resources 3 6 -8 54 0.185 $ 9,102,140.97 SLZ Sultan Resources 3 -3 -30 171 0.19 $ 13,211,533.91 MGV Musgrave Minerals 3 3 -28 230 0.38 $ 199,958,605.88 RXL Rox Resources 3 -3 -33 63 0.039 $ 87,472,224.55 G88 Golden Mile Res 2 94 54 259 0.097 $ 12,928,704.50 ARL Ardea Resources 2 1 8 121 0.53 $ 67,027,055.55 GSN Great Southern 2 0 -38 19 0.057 $ 25,481,143.52 PRU Perseus Mining 2 8 -1 23 1.3 $ 1,612,790,784.05 MZZ Matador Mining 2 3 -22 117 0.325 $ 55,586,978.88 WMX Wiluna Mining Corp 2 -6 -44 -3 1.02 $ 128,108,738.59 TRY Troy Resources 1 3 -53 -9 0.071 $ 54,544,591.30 AAJ Aruma Resources 1 28 -35 95 0.073 $ 7,629,186.74 MAU Magnetic Resources 1 0 33 100 1.6 $ 345,874,203.20 STN Saturn Metals 1 9 -43 19 0.415 $ 46,672,771.65 MML Medusa Mining 1 2 -1 58 0.835 $ 170,456,106.82 SBM St Barbara Limited 1 3 -28 -13 2.1 $ 1,522,251,146.35 SAU Southern Gold 1 6 -22 -31 0.086 $ 18,772,930.53 MKR Manuka Resources. 1 9 -17 0.435 $ 40,121,951.52 RSG Resolute Mining 0 -21 -42 -39 0.51 $ 562,985,280.06 ADT Adriatic Metals 0 9 7 99 2.23 $ 413,966,416.50 SLR Silver Lake Resource 0 10 -22 -2 1.79 $ 1,595,651,320.15 AGC AGC 0 -3 0.17 $ 11,513,638.28 SFM Santa Fe Minerals 0 0 16 100 0.1 $ 7,281,878.90 FFR Firefly Resources 0 -22 -27 431 0.105 $ 32,270,650.65 TRM Truscott Mining Corp 0 0 5 320 0.021 $ 2,686,772.42 KZR Kalamazoo Resources 0 -5 -32 -14 0.44 $ 58,054,230.96 SBR Sabre Resources 0 20 -33 500 0.006 $ 10,098,381.89 GNM Great Northern 0 0 -47 100 0.01 $ 9,521,276.44 ZAG Zuleika Gold 0 0 -34 37 0.041 $ 16,813,828.29 ALY Alchemy Resource 0 7 -30 49 0.016 $ 10,755,895.25 SMI Santana Minerals 0 -7 -38 -38 0.13 $ 14,824,242.68 GSM Golden State Mining 0 -7 -52 8 0.14 $ 11,584,770.12 THR Thor Mining PLC 0 -6 -32 200 0.015 $ 7,543,343.91 FAU First Au 0 -6 -43 129 0.016 $ 9,814,060.06 HWK Hawkstone Mng 0 5 242 720 0.041 $ 67,071,625.59 FML Focus Minerals 0 -8 -24 13 0.3 $ 54,824,569.50 ENR Encounter Resources 0 3 -22 45 0.16 $ 50,490,192.48 MEG Megado 0 -6 0.17 $ 6,935,795.66 DGO DGO Gold Limited 0 11 -4 78 3.48 $ 257,431,118.00 DDD 3D Resources Limited 0 0 -24 202 0.005 $ 18,101,860.46 AGC AGC 0 -3 0.17 $ 11,513,638.28 CBY Canterbury Resources 0 -4 -21 38 0.11 $ 12,305,171.67 DCX Discovex Res 0 0 17 75 0.007 $ 17,980,648.53 KGM Kalnorth Gold 0 0 0 333 0.013 $ 11,625,120.78 KTA Krakatoa Resources 0 -5 -32 100 0.06 $ 16,737,000.00 LNY Laneway Res 0 20 -14 100 0.006 $ 22,650,395.60 MLS Metals Australia 0 0 25 150 0.0025 $ 12,681,564.14 RVR Red River Resources 0 -10 8 264 0.215 $ 113,910,360.74 TSO Tesoro Resources 0 -17 -51 184 0.19 $ 94,909,562.85 NUS Nusantara Resources 0 -2 -13 18 0.26 $ 59,610,981.82 M2R Miramar 0 0 -43 0.235 $ 9,712,329.60 KAI Kairos Minerals 0 19 -52 202 0.031 $ 51,969,668.64 BRB Breaker Res NL 0 10 10 39 0.23 $ 78,201,822.96 GRL Godolphin Resources 0 -3 -42 73 0.19 $ 15,980,980.18 MHC Manhattan Corp 0 -22 -48 180 0.014 $ 21,367,901.70 BRV Big River Gold 0 -6 -13 133 0.41 $ 92,115,687.30 CY5 Cygnus Gold Limited 0 -3 -11 416 0.16 $ 17,347,215.68 AQX Alice Queen 0 -27 -39 6 0.019 $ 20,834,707.81 AUC Ausgold Limited 0 -7 -11 257 0.05 $ 65,017,477.05 PAK Pacific American Hld 0 5 5 60 0.022 $ 7,008,867.80 RMX Red Mount Min 0 0 -27 175 0.011 $ 13,764,547.38 GML Gateway Mining 0 4 40 155 0.028 $ 55,205,432.40 KSN Kingston Resources 0 5 -23 76 0.22 $ 62,422,128.12 AAU Antilles Gold 0 -15 136 215 0.085 $ 16,782,181.81 MTC Metalstech 0 -29 -22 -31 0.125 $ 19,053,792.94 MTH Mithril Resources 0 -5 -42 200 0.018 $ 42,304,194.74 ADV Ardiden 0 -16 -60 300 0.016 $ 34,389,667.46 MCT Metalicity Limited 0 -7 -41 275 0.013 $ 22,972,615.32 AVW Avira Resources 0 17 -36 600 0.007 $ 9,625,280.00 AMI Aurelia Metals -1 18 -16 38 0.44 $ 549,275,303.63 TBR Tribune Res -1 1 -24 -8 5.37 $ 278,605,488.87 NXM Nexus Minerals -1 -3 -42 114 0.09 $ 21,241,195.38 RND Rand Mining -1 0 -31 -6 1.6 $ 96,237,560.00 MAT Matsa Resources -1 -3 -44 -22 0.078 $ 21,962,883.43 MEI Meteoric Resources -2 -16 -13 331 0.056 $ 73,628,326.18 CMM Capricorn Metals -2 17 0 43 1.78 $ 612,892,221.94 MM8 Medallion Metals. -2 -9 0.25 $ 20,847,941.66 MVL Marvel Gold Limited -2 0 -32 106 0.05 $ 25,432,202.90 NES Nelson Resources. -2 -41 4 215 0.08 $ 11,928,801.74 WAF West African Res -2 16 -1 88 0.995 $ 896,293,593.13 MOH Moho Resources -3 -11 -32 -7 0.078 $ 7,935,439.20 PUR Pursuit Minerals -3 -6 450 1966 0.077 $ 70,452,629.52 REZ Resourc & En Grp -3 -16 -57 192 0.038 $ 16,403,869.98 NSM Northstaw -3 -12 -22 0.38 $ 15,200,000.00 TAM Tanami Gold NL -3 -11 -1 76 0.074 $ 85,782,084.36 SKY SKY Metals -3 0 -29 -43 0.16 $ 39,463,972.48 AUT Auteco Minerals -3 0 -32 179 0.092 $ 148,881,998.92 YRL Yandal Resources -3 3 -26 164 0.455 $ 42,669,313.05 TIN Tnt Mines Limited -3 -14 -32 213 0.15 $ 14,945,596.00 NMR Native Mineral Res -3 -13 0.28 $ 7,779,645.00 NML Navarre Minerals -3 -13 -38 33 0.14 $ 76,473,901.14 IDA Indiana Resources -4 1 30 336 0.078 $ 22,961,919.40 CWX Carawine Resources -4 -9 -25 21 0.255 $ 27,766,925.01 PUA Peak Minerals -4 0 -27 175 0.024 $ 14,138,161.00 HRZ Horizon -4 14 0 45 0.12 $ 68,157,024.00 CAI Calidus Resources -4 -7 -42 54 0.41 $ 162,065,255.11 GBZ GBM Rsources -4 21 -38 77 0.115 $ 47,631,986.60 PRX Prodigy Gold NL -4 -2 -4 33 0.044 $ 25,547,614.66 AZS Azure Minerals -4 -12 -23 311 0.325 $ 98,587,430.72 MEU Marmota Limited -4 0 -14 16 0.043 $ 42,615,482.36 AXE Archer Materials -4 -15 68 431 0.85 $ 194,391,429.56 BAT Battery Minerals -5 -20 -23 233 0.02 $ 38,784,197.28 TIE Tietto Minerals -5 -21 -47 20 0.295 $ 134,279,709.52 LCY Legacy Iron Ore -5 19 138 1800 0.019 $ 121,690,031.82 CXU Cauldron Energy -5 -5 -3 73 0.038 $ 17,175,981.46 CGN Crater Gold Min -5 -10 58 138 0.019 $ 22,094,925.61 ARV Artemis Resources -5 7 -41 238 0.088 $ 97,761,731.26 OBM Ora Banda Mining -6 -6 -28 24 0.24 $ 202,133,269.68 CST Castile Resources -6 9 -44 140 0.24 $ 48,928,979.65 KCN Kingsgate Consolid. -6 1 0 105 0.87 $ 199,078,827.20 SNG Siren Gold -6 9 -20 0.38 $ 22,679,033.08 LEX Lefroy Exploration -7 70 425 688 1.26 $ 154,812,470.43 AMG Ausmex Mining Gp -7 4 13 30 0.052 $ 28,269,084.73 MSR Manas Res -7 8 -7 160 0.0065 $ 17,941,778.39 RDN Raiden Resources -7 9 -47 400 0.025 $ 29,095,276.34 CHZ Chesser Resources -7 -24 -48 108 0.125 $ 58,695,276.25 DTM Dart Mining NL -7 -26 -38 144 0.125 $ 11,993,457.12 AWJ Auric Mining -8 12 0.185 $ 7,491,175.03 DRE Drednought Resources -8 -3 -38 270 0.0185 $ 43,929,253.94 KWR Kingwest Resources -8 -14 -43 -15 0.12 $ 20,565,898.88 LCL Los Cerros Limited -8 14 -8 302 0.165 $ 77,756,423.25 OAU Ora Gold Limited -8 -12 -4 16 0.022 $ 19,339,440.11 TMZ Thomson Res -9 -22 27 651 0.105 $ 52,269,108.97 NWM Norwest Minerals -9 -14 -39 -54 0.073 $ 8,054,173.25 SI6 SI6 Metals Limited -9 -14 29 675 0.0155 $ 20,895,191.46 WWI West Wits Mining -9 9 28 583 0.082 $ 114,886,625.21 TSC Twenty Seven Co. -9 -23 -38 0 0.005 $ 11,707,034.07 WRM White Rock Min -9 -7 -1 53 0.535 $ 39,989,006.20 IPT Impact Minerals -10 -27 -14 138 0.019 $ 32,055,955.94 OZM Ozaurum Resources -11 6 0.17 $ 8,843,400.00 PF1 Pathfinder Resources -11 4 0.245 $ 12,431,047.50 HRN Horizon Gold -11 -17 -10 141 0.39 $ 41,609,886.24 AWV Anova Metals -12 -15 -29 175 0.022 $ 32,961,166.60 GIB Gibb River Diamonds -12 -22 -47 164 0.066 $ 13,959,623.37 XAM Xanadu Mines -12 -12 48 117 0.065 $ 79,704,431.11 DTR Dateline Resources -13 17 40 75 0.0035 $ 35,324,312.30 VKA Viking Mines -13 -17 102 477 0.035 $ 32,765,303.52 ADN Andromeda Metals -13 -35 78 532 0.25 $ 496,967,400.21 M24 Mamba Exploration -13 -24 0.235 $ 8,880,000.00 HCH Hot Chili -13 -13 -17 91 0.04 $ 123,101,106.60 STK Strickland Metals -13 1 -82 79 0.02 $ 8,423,030.42 GUL Gullewa Limited -13 7 -30 67 0.08 $ 14,589,848.00 VAN Vango Mining -13 -14 -27 -44 0.073 $ 75,431,469.47 ARN Aldoro Resources -14 77 284 192 0.38 $ 23,828,281.05 GTR Gti Resources -15 -12 -4 267 0.022 $ 13,534,877.96 NAG Nagambie Resources -16 16 20 67 0.072 $ 35,995,128.91 TMX Terrain Minerals -17 -9 -23 150 0.01 $ 8,093,371.10 E2M E2 Metals -19 -13 32 282 0.29 $ 47,299,897.89 PNM Pacific Nickel Mines -22 -8 -36 -53 0.047 $ 9,706,441.69 MDI Middle Island Res -43 -49 -65 -51 0.135 $ 16,523,425.31

SMALL CAP STANDOUTS

Talisman Mining (ASX:TLM) has uncovered a 650m long gold-in-soil anomaly at the ‘Cumbine’ prospect, part of the Lachlan copper-gold project in NSW.

The explorer is now planning to punch 12 drill holes into this completely untested target by the end of the current quarter.

NewPeak Metals (ASX:NPM) is edging closer to paydirt at the “potentially massive” Cachi gold project in Argentina.

New assays include a highlight 27.25m at 67.1g/t silver and 0.81g/t gold, ~25m from surface.

“The Cachi Gold Project points to being a potentially massive epithermal precious metals system,” NewPeak managing director David Mason says.

“The results garnered so far, plus the size of the project, provides a robust basis for the company to continue its focus at Cachi, and we have confirmed with the vendor to move to the next phase of the earn-in arrangement.”

A series of ‘Hemi-style’ intrusive gold targets identified in the Pilbara will soon be tested by explorer New Age Exploration (ASX:NAE).

Drilling will consist of up to 40 holes for a total of around 2800m.

In the ground, NAE has identified several discrete, circular magnetic anomalies with characteristics similar to the Hemi magnetic signature – these will be the focus of the campaign.

And high flying explorer Peako (ASX:PKO) is prepping a +6,000m aircore drilling campaign at its flagship East Kimberly project.

The focus will be “29 priority targets within 9 prospect areas encompassing multiple styles of mineralisation”, the company says.

Deeper RC drilling is planned for later in the field season to test new and existing high priority targets.

SMALL CAP SHOCKERS

Middle Island (ASX:MDI) says the economics of a standalone operation at its Sandstone gold project in WA is “marginal” at $2,500/oz. Ouch.

E2 Metals (ASX:E2M) is on a slow decline after a “genuine new greenfields discovery” at the Conserrat project in Argentina sparked a rerate in October last year.

The highlight result was an incredible 18m at 47g/t gold and 208g/t silver. Follow up results, while good, have been far less spectacular.

