Home Finance Gold Digger: Records smashed as money pours into gold stocks
Barry Stroman Written by: Posted on: April 23, 2021

Gold Digger: Records smashed as money pours into gold stocks

Category: Finance

The gold price may be well off its August 2020 highs, but sentiment is not.

About $US6.61 billion was poured into the coffers of global mining and exploration companies in the March quarter – the highest since 2011, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence analysis.

Of this, gold had another standout quarter with US$1.68 billion raised across 281 financings.

That’s 74% higher year-over-year, and the highest March-quarter total since 2012.

The gold price has also shown improvement over the last month, up $US50, or 2.84%, to $US1,785.15/oz.

$USD gold price over the past 2 years.

 

Winners & Losers

Here’s how ASX-listed gold & silver stocks are performing:

Scroll or swipe to reveal table. Click headings to sort. Best viewed on a laptop

CODECOMPANY1 WEEK RETURN %1 MONTH RETURN %6 MONTH RETURN %1 YEAR RETURN %SHARE PRICE [INTRADAY FRI] MARKET CAP
ZNCZenith Minerals9292563630.25 $ 73,590,007.50
TLMTalisman Mining504325970.15 $ 27,994,257.75
ANLAmani Gold50-25-25-250.0015 $ 16,180,495.12
NPMNewpeak Metals5000500.003 $ 17,022,483.89
EM2Eagle Mountain301211589191.07 $ 208,235,400.26
CDTCastle Minerals3088860.013 $ 8,790,009.82
NAENew Age Exploration2746128500.019 $ 23,171,315.29
PKOPeako Limited2741-33520.038 $ 6,721,896.20
HXGHexagon Energy2620135970.12 $ 44,809,771.97
ONXOrminex26119146-30.059 $ 31,228,748.75
SIHSihayo Gold Limited250-38110.015 $ 55,281,921.20
XTCXantippe Res2525-17-380.0025 $ 12,223,693.21
TARTaruga Minerals2530-35000.06 $ 25,603,284.34
BNZBenzmining21130.88 $ 28,320,973.03
GMRGolden Rim Resources2050-25710.012 $ 32,044,196.15
ICGInca Minerals17441086030.135 $ 54,460,674.00
BBXBBX Minerals17-13-441290.24 $ 95,493,388.98
DLCDelecta Limited17817750.007 $ 7,060,348.44
CELChallenger Exp1616732780.355 $ 189,555,022.82
AARAnglo Australian1520-30-120.115 $ 67,735,964.16
FFXFirefinch1548665930.33 $ 262,223,808.40
DEGDe Grey Mining1424143411.41 $ 1,721,283,666.44
TNRTorian Resources14-14722720.05 $ 40,978,168.20
GBRGreatbould Resources145-4390.042 $ 9,967,167.83
KAUKaiser Reef133-15840.35 $ 32,914,840.36
PNRPantoro Limited13135570.22 $ 309,847,610.16
KRMKingsrose Mining132056890.053 $ 38,690,389.66
AL8Alderan Resource131-275150.08 $ 21,153,817.53
BDCBardoc Gold1353250.08 $ 124,938,531.07
PDIPredictive Disc122652410.093 $ 95,755,156.91
VMCVenus Metals Cor118-25180.2 $ 28,704,949.77
OKUOklo Resources11-12-45-470.15 $ 78,124,620.86
BGLBellevue Gold118-23790.985 $ 864,841,752.63
BMOBastion Minerals1100.21 $ 12,065,394.60
GMNGold Mountain1088-160.043 $ 31,981,784.23
MRZMont Royal Resources1025-71200.33 $ 10,959,587.10
AYMAustralia United Min100-454500.011 $ 20,268,352.34
RGLRiversgold1027-56130.057 $ 22,773,905.17
MBKMetal Bank920-8790.012 $ 13,029,591.34
GEDGolden Deeps920-251400.012 $ 10,073,068.72
AGSAlliance Resources9-3-271160.18 $ 37,443,084.12
RDSRedstone Resources90-141000.012 $ 9,346,987.82
SPQSuperior Resources9-893270.012 $ 16,576,029.49
CYLCatalyst Metals915-10-12.27 $ 221,165,376.75
ERMEmmerson Resources815-840.078 $ 39,360,840.63
SRNSurefire Rescs NL88-1912000.026 $ 27,429,010.25
EVNEvolution Mining811-18-44.79 $ 8,252,862,020.55
REDRed 5 Limited825-33-50.2 $ 469,264,649.40
DCNDacian Gold845190.41 $ 336,715,998.17
ASOAston Minerals8792339770.14 $ 139,471,588.64
CTOCitigold Corp88-222500.014 $ 36,140,000.00
EMREmerald Res NL8645950.86 $ 440,664,611.99
CHNChalice Mining7441355696.92 $ 2,299,730,258.35
SSRSSR Mining Inc.78-2321.25 $ 382,637,796.03
HAWHawthorn Resources7-3-45-370.06 $ 20,010,936.78
SVLSilver Mines Limited7-251680.225 $ 267,360,804.23
S2RS2 Resources7-9-43550.155 $ 48,808,132.75
PNXPNX Metals Limited714-20140.008 $ 29,217,548.09
KCCKincora Copper60.255 $ 12,250,000.00
BTRBrightstar Resources6-29174830.035 $ 15,391,276.74
DEXDuke Exploration690.355 $ 21,117,953.85
BCNBeacon Minerals6-58140.036 $ 125,278,878.06
BC8Black Cat Syndicate61011050.75 $ 82,220,186.92
WCNWhite Cliff Min60-273750.019 $ 9,826,731.58
BARBarra Resources6-5-44360.019 $ 13,552,162.02
ANXAnax Metals6192114260.076 $ 26,263,791.75
RMSRamelius Resources613-11521.82 $ 1,473,371,251.46
NCMNewcrest Mining515-10328.3 $ 23,407,176,778.88
VRCVolt Resources511822330.02 $ 47,606,562.02
CLACelsius Resource5-7143000.04 $ 35,208,723.24
ALKAlkane Resources52-42110.76 $ 455,472,432.00
AGGAngloGold Ashanti57-20-195.9 $ 526,325,813.50
GWRGWR Group519823430.31 $ 93,863,797.33
HMXHammer Metals5111144000.105 $ 82,509,547.12
IVRInvestigator Res51606080.085 $ 115,183,354.81
MRRMinrex Resources5-8-39830.022 $ 12,125,015.21
AQIAlicanto Min5-21-37800.11 $ 34,326,333.41
CAZCazaly Resources41201140.047 $ 17,369,473.55
EMUEMU NL4-9-162000.048 $ 20,815,552.42
NSTNorthern Star415-30-1111.36 $ 13,402,857,818.88
BYHBryah Resources424221520.073 $ 11,054,916.58
AMEAlto Metals Limited436-7460.098 $ 45,251,103.37
SVYStavely Minerals4-8-17730.63 $ 164,405,714.76
PRSProspech Limited4-16000.13 $ 8,777,779.52
PGDPeregrine Gold40.28 $ 7,941,043.83
RMLResolution Minerals412-39-780.028 $ 11,919,029.19
A1GAfrican Gold .441141480.29 $ 25,496,196.32
GORGold Road Res47-6-181.31 $ 1,158,358,038.97
TRNTorrens Mining3-90.15 $ 10,182,665.55
NVANova Minerals3-6-182600.155 $ 250,491,997.05
WGXWestgold Resources.310-18132.34 $ 1,017,252,648.00
MKGMako Gold3-6-151140.094 $ 24,180,710.59
AOPApollo Consolidated3-8-8500.33 $ 95,244,794.70
TTMTitan Minerals3-13-26690.1 $ 119,642,505.57
RRLRegis Resources3-8-41-322.77 $ 1,985,550,388.95
BNRBulletin Res3-3-6800.072 $ 12,909,101.33
OKROkapi Resources36-8540.185 $ 9,102,140.97
SLZSultan Resources3-3-301710.19 $ 13,211,533.91
MGVMusgrave Minerals33-282300.38 $ 199,958,605.88
RXLRox Resources3-3-33630.039 $ 87,472,224.55
G88Golden Mile Res294542590.097 $ 12,928,704.50
ARLArdea Resources2181210.53 $ 67,027,055.55
GSNGreat Southern20-38190.057 $ 25,481,143.52
PRUPerseus Mining28-1231.3 $ 1,612,790,784.05
MZZMatador Mining23-221170.325 $ 55,586,978.88
WMXWiluna Mining Corp2-6-44-31.02 $ 128,108,738.59
TRYTroy Resources13-53-90.071 $ 54,544,591.30
AAJAruma Resources128-35950.073 $ 7,629,186.74
MAUMagnetic Resources10331001.6 $ 345,874,203.20
STNSaturn Metals19-43190.415 $ 46,672,771.65
MMLMedusa Mining12-1580.835 $ 170,456,106.82
SBMSt Barbara Limited13-28-132.1 $ 1,522,251,146.35
SAUSouthern Gold16-22-310.086 $ 18,772,930.53
MKRManuka Resources.19-170.435 $ 40,121,951.52
RSGResolute Mining0-21-42-390.51 $ 562,985,280.06
ADTAdriatic Metals097992.23 $ 413,966,416.50
SLRSilver Lake Resource010-22-21.79 $ 1,595,651,320.15
AGCAGC0-30.17 $ 11,513,638.28
SFMSanta Fe Minerals00161000.1 $ 7,281,878.90
FFRFirefly Resources0-22-274310.105 $ 32,270,650.65
TRMTruscott Mining Corp0053200.021 $ 2,686,772.42
KZRKalamazoo Resources0-5-32-140.44 $ 58,054,230.96
SBRSabre Resources020-335000.006 $ 10,098,381.89
GNMGreat Northern00-471000.01 $ 9,521,276.44
ZAGZuleika Gold00-34370.041 $ 16,813,828.29
ALYAlchemy Resource07-30490.016 $ 10,755,895.25
SMISantana Minerals0-7-38-380.13 $ 14,824,242.68
GSMGolden State Mining0-7-5280.14 $ 11,584,770.12
THRThor Mining PLC0-6-322000.015 $ 7,543,343.91
FAUFirst Au0-6-431290.016 $ 9,814,060.06
HWKHawkstone Mng052427200.041 $ 67,071,625.59
FMLFocus Minerals0-8-24130.3 $ 54,824,569.50
ENREncounter Resources03-22450.16 $ 50,490,192.48
MEGMegado0-60.17 $ 6,935,795.66
DGODGO Gold Limited011-4783.48 $ 257,431,118.00
DDD3D Resources Limited00-242020.005 $ 18,101,860.46
AGCAGC0-30.17 $ 11,513,638.28
CBYCanterbury Resources0-4-21380.11 $ 12,305,171.67
DCXDiscovex Res0017750.007 $ 17,980,648.53
KGMKalnorth Gold0003330.013 $ 11,625,120.78
KTAKrakatoa Resources0-5-321000.06 $ 16,737,000.00
LNYLaneway Res020-141000.006 $ 22,650,395.60
MLSMetals Australia00251500.0025 $ 12,681,564.14
RVRRed River Resources0-1082640.215 $ 113,910,360.74
TSOTesoro Resources0-17-511840.19 $ 94,909,562.85
NUSNusantara Resources0-2-13180.26 $ 59,610,981.82
M2RMiramar00-430.235 $ 9,712,329.60
KAIKairos Minerals019-522020.031 $ 51,969,668.64
BRBBreaker Res NL01010390.23 $ 78,201,822.96
GRLGodolphin Resources0-3-42730.19 $ 15,980,980.18
MHCManhattan Corp0-22-481800.014 $ 21,367,901.70
BRVBig River Gold0-6-131330.41 $ 92,115,687.30
CY5Cygnus Gold Limited0-3-114160.16 $ 17,347,215.68
AQXAlice Queen0-27-3960.019 $ 20,834,707.81
AUCAusgold Limited0-7-112570.05 $ 65,017,477.05
PAKPacific American Hld055600.022 $ 7,008,867.80
RMXRed Mount Min00-271750.011 $ 13,764,547.38
GMLGateway Mining04401550.028 $ 55,205,432.40
KSNKingston Resources05-23760.22 $ 62,422,128.12
AAUAntilles Gold0-151362150.085 $ 16,782,181.81
MTCMetalstech0-29-22-310.125 $ 19,053,792.94
MTHMithril Resources0-5-422000.018 $ 42,304,194.74
ADVArdiden0-16-603000.016 $ 34,389,667.46
MCTMetalicity Limited0-7-412750.013 $ 22,972,615.32
AVWAvira Resources017-366000.007 $ 9,625,280.00
AMIAurelia Metals-118-16380.44 $ 549,275,303.63
TBRTribune Res-11-24-85.37 $ 278,605,488.87
NXMNexus Minerals-1-3-421140.09 $ 21,241,195.38
RNDRand Mining-10-31-61.6 $ 96,237,560.00
MATMatsa Resources-1-3-44-220.078 $ 21,962,883.43
MEIMeteoric Resources-2-16-133310.056 $ 73,628,326.18
CMMCapricorn Metals-2170431.78 $ 612,892,221.94
MM8Medallion Metals.-2-90.25 $ 20,847,941.66
MVLMarvel Gold Limited-20-321060.05 $ 25,432,202.90
NESNelson Resources.-2-4142150.08 $ 11,928,801.74
WAFWest African Res-216-1880.995 $ 896,293,593.13
MOHMoho Resources-3-11-32-70.078 $ 7,935,439.20
PURPursuit Minerals-3-645019660.077 $ 70,452,629.52
REZResourc & En Grp-3-16-571920.038 $ 16,403,869.98
NSMNorthstaw-3-12-220.38 $ 15,200,000.00
TAMTanami Gold NL-3-11-1760.074 $ 85,782,084.36
SKYSKY Metals-30-29-430.16 $ 39,463,972.48
AUTAuteco Minerals-30-321790.092 $ 148,881,998.92
YRLYandal Resources-33-261640.455 $ 42,669,313.05
TINTnt Mines Limited-3-14-322130.15 $ 14,945,596.00
NMRNative Mineral Res-3-130.28 $ 7,779,645.00
NMLNavarre Minerals-3-13-38330.14 $ 76,473,901.14
IDAIndiana Resources-41303360.078 $ 22,961,919.40
CWXCarawine Resources-4-9-25210.255 $ 27,766,925.01
PUAPeak Minerals-40-271750.024 $ 14,138,161.00
HRZHorizon-4140450.12 $ 68,157,024.00
CAICalidus Resources-4-7-42540.41 $ 162,065,255.11
GBZGBM Rsources-421-38770.115 $ 47,631,986.60
PRXProdigy Gold NL-4-2-4330.044 $ 25,547,614.66
AZSAzure Minerals-4-12-233110.325 $ 98,587,430.72
MEUMarmota Limited-40-14160.043 $ 42,615,482.36
AXEArcher Materials-4-15684310.85 $ 194,391,429.56
BATBattery Minerals-5-20-232330.02 $ 38,784,197.28
TIETietto Minerals-5-21-47200.295 $ 134,279,709.52
LCYLegacy Iron Ore-51913818000.019 $ 121,690,031.82
CXUCauldron Energy-5-5-3730.038 $ 17,175,981.46
CGNCrater Gold Min-5-10581380.019 $ 22,094,925.61
ARVArtemis Resources-57-412380.088 $ 97,761,731.26
OBMOra Banda Mining-6-6-28240.24 $ 202,133,269.68
CSTCastile Resources-69-441400.24 $ 48,928,979.65
KCNKingsgate Consolid.-6101050.87 $ 199,078,827.20
SNGSiren Gold-69-200.38 $ 22,679,033.08
LEXLefroy Exploration-7704256881.26 $ 154,812,470.43
AMGAusmex Mining Gp-7413300.052 $ 28,269,084.73
MSRManas Res-78-71600.0065 $ 17,941,778.39
RDNRaiden Resources-79-474000.025 $ 29,095,276.34
CHZChesser Resources-7-24-481080.125 $ 58,695,276.25
DTMDart Mining NL-7-26-381440.125 $ 11,993,457.12
AWJAuric Mining-8120.185 $ 7,491,175.03
DREDrednought Resources-8-3-382700.0185 $ 43,929,253.94
KWRKingwest Resources-8-14-43-150.12 $ 20,565,898.88
LCLLos Cerros Limited-814-83020.165 $ 77,756,423.25
OAUOra Gold Limited-8-12-4160.022 $ 19,339,440.11
TMZThomson Res-9-22276510.105 $ 52,269,108.97
NWMNorwest Minerals-9-14-39-540.073 $ 8,054,173.25
SI6SI6 Metals Limited-9-14296750.0155 $ 20,895,191.46
WWIWest Wits Mining-99285830.082 $ 114,886,625.21
TSCTwenty Seven Co.-9-23-3800.005 $ 11,707,034.07
WRMWhite Rock Min-9-7-1530.535 $ 39,989,006.20
IPTImpact Minerals-10-27-141380.019 $ 32,055,955.94
OZMOzaurum Resources-1160.17 $ 8,843,400.00
PF1Pathfinder Resources-1140.245 $ 12,431,047.50
HRNHorizon Gold-11-17-101410.39 $ 41,609,886.24
AWVAnova Metals-12-15-291750.022 $ 32,961,166.60
GIBGibb River Diamonds-12-22-471640.066 $ 13,959,623.37
XAMXanadu Mines-12-12481170.065 $ 79,704,431.11
DTRDateline Resources-131740750.0035 $ 35,324,312.30
VKAViking Mines-13-171024770.035 $ 32,765,303.52
ADNAndromeda Metals-13-35785320.25 $ 496,967,400.21
M24Mamba Exploration-13-240.235 $ 8,880,000.00
HCHHot Chili-13-13-17910.04 $ 123,101,106.60
STKStrickland Metals-131-82790.02 $ 8,423,030.42
GULGullewa Limited-137-30670.08 $ 14,589,848.00
VANVango Mining-13-14-27-440.073 $ 75,431,469.47
ARNAldoro Resources-14772841920.38 $ 23,828,281.05
GTRGti Resources-15-12-42670.022 $ 13,534,877.96
NAGNagambie Resources-161620670.072 $ 35,995,128.91
TMXTerrain Minerals-17-9-231500.01 $ 8,093,371.10
E2ME2 Metals-19-13322820.29 $ 47,299,897.89
PNMPacific Nickel Mines-22-8-36-530.047 $ 9,706,441.69
MDIMiddle Island Res-43-49-65-510.135 $ 16,523,425.31

 

SMALL CAP STANDOUTS

Talisman Mining (ASX:TLM) has uncovered a 650m long gold-in-soil anomaly at the ‘Cumbine’ prospect, part of the Lachlan copper-gold project in NSW.

The explorer is now planning to punch 12 drill holes into this completely untested target by the end of the current quarter.

NewPeak Metals (ASX:NPM) is edging closer to paydirt at the “potentially massive” Cachi gold project in Argentina.

New assays include a highlight 27.25m at 67.1g/t silver and 0.81g/t gold, ~25m from surface.

“The Cachi Gold Project points to being a potentially massive epithermal precious metals system,” NewPeak managing director David Mason says.

“The results garnered so far, plus the size of the project, provides a robust basis for the company to continue its focus at Cachi, and we have confirmed with the vendor to move to the next phase of the earn-in arrangement.”

A series of ‘Hemi-style’ intrusive gold targets identified in the Pilbara will soon be tested by explorer New Age Exploration (ASX:NAE).

Drilling will consist of up to 40 holes for a total of around 2800m.

In the ground, NAE has identified several discrete, circular magnetic anomalies with characteristics similar to the Hemi magnetic signature – these will be the focus of the campaign.

And high flying explorer Peako (ASX:PKO) is prepping a +6,000m aircore drilling campaign at its flagship East Kimberly project.

The focus will be “29 priority targets within 9 prospect areas encompassing multiple styles of mineralisation”, the company says.

Deeper RC drilling is planned for later in the field season to test new and existing high priority targets.

 

SMALL CAP SHOCKERS

Middle Island (ASX:MDI) says the economics of a standalone operation at its Sandstone gold project in WA is “marginal” at $2,500/oz. Ouch.

E2 Metals (ASX:E2M) is on a slow decline after a “genuine new greenfields discovery” at the Conserrat project in Argentina sparked a rerate in October last year.

The highlight result was an incredible 18m at 47g/t gold and 208g/t silver. Follow up results, while good, have been far less spectacular.

The post Gold Digger: Records smashed as money pours into gold stocks appeared first on Stockhead.

You May Also Like

Unicorns Podcast: Time to get on the line with Webcentral Group

Wall Street’s ESG club sees huge tax perks

Principal, Salesforce prevail in 401(k) lawsuits

Wealthfront, Betterment, SoFi expand offerings

State-registered investment advisers hold steady at more than 17,000

Biden tax proposal draws ire from financial advisers

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *