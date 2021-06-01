Firefinch drilling highlights more thick gold in Mali

Firefinch’s drilling to test for extensions of mineralisation at Pit 5 on the western margin of the Morila Super Pit in Mali has returned thick intersections of gold.

Notably, results such as 58m at 1.75 grams per tonne (g/t) gold from a depth of 91m, 16m at 3.98g/t gold from 88m and 18m at 2.17g/t gold from 39m confirm the thickness and tenor of mineralisation present outside the previously mined Morila Super Pit.

Firefinch (ASX:FFX) says this has positive implications for high-grade mineralisation elsewhere at Morila and that the Pit 5 results will be integrated with the broader Morila mineralisation model as well as future updates to the resource as several holes returned thicker zones of mineralisation compared to the current model.

Separately, the company has commenced its first diamond core drill hole at the Morila Super Pit to test for extensions to high-grade mineralisation intersected in historical drilling beneath the pit floor at the Morila NE target.

“It is very exciting to start our search for high-grade mineralisation below the Morila Super Pit, and I look forward to seeing the drill core from this initial program,” managing director Dr Michael Anderson said.

“The results at Pit 5 are evidence of the mineralisation and remaining opportunity in the Morila system, and we are looking forward to a sustained exploration and resource development strategy to unlock its full potential.”

Diamond drilling

Previous drilling in the area targeted by the new diamond drilling program had returned intersections such as 14m at 21.7g/t gold from 119m and 6m at 9g/t gold from 146m.

These results represent just some of the high-grade drilling intersections present outside the mined open pit at Morila, and Firefinch aims to systematically test a number of these targets in coming months.

Data from each hole will be used to refine the targeting model for Morila.

A second rig is expected to arrive shortly to accelerate drilling.

This article was developed in collaboration with Firefinch, a Stockhead advertiser at the time of publishing.

This article does not constitute financial product advice. You should consider obtaining independent advice before making any financial decisions.

The post Firefinch drilling highlights more thick gold in Mali appeared first on Stockhead.