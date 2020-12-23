Securities and Exchange Commission Chairman Jay Clayton announced that Wednesday will be his last day leading Wall Street’s top regulator.
Clayton, in a statement posted on the agency’s website, said he submitted a letter to President Donald Trump informing him of his decision to leave the SEC Wednesday.
While President-elect Joe Biden will pick a permanent successor to Clayton, Trump will likely install either Hester Peirce or Elad Roisman — the SEC’s Republican commissioners — as acting chairman.
Clayton, a former law partner at Sullivan & Cromwell whose clients included prominent Wall Street firms, had previously announced that he planned to step down by the end of the year.
[More: Jay Clayton’s legacy at the SEC: Productive or partisan?]
The post Clayton says he will exit SEC Wednesday appeared first on InvestmentNews.
As our second lead editor, Cindy Hamilton covers health, fitness and other wellness topics. She is also instrumental in making sure the content on the site is clear and accurate for our readers. Cindy received a BA and an MA from NYU.