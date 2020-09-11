ASX Small Cap Lunch Wrap: Who’s staying on track today?

Local markets are having another wobble to end the week, as investors continue to assess the future growth path after a barnstorming six-month rally.

Today’s falls follow another losing session on Wall Street, where the focus has turned to a stalemate in US Congress about the extent of further government stimulus measures.

It marked the fourth day of falls in five days for the S&P500. And while analysts aren’t predicting another cascading selloff like the one seen back in March, consensus is building that at the very least, more volatility lies ahead.

With that backdrop in play, ASX stocks have given back yesterday’s gains although, barring an unexpected negative catalyst, the main indexes look unlikely to post a repeat of Wednesday’s more than 2 per cent selloff.

Other assets classes were relatively steady in Friday trade, with gold prices unchanged near $US1,940 ($2,675) an ounce, while the Aussie dollar gained back some ground against the greenback to hold near US73c.

WINNERS

Here are the best performing ASX small cap stocks at 12pm Friday September 11:

Swipe or scroll to reveal the full table. Click headings to sort.

CODE NAME PRICE CHANGE MARKET CAP CCA Change Financial Ltd 0.2 74.00% $32.6M TSC Twenty Seven Co. Ltd 0.0075 40.00% $7.4M CFE Cape Lambert Res Ltd 0.007 40.00% $9.0M APG Austpac Resources NL 0.002 33.00% $4.3M VIC Victory Mines Ltd 0.004 33.00% $12.8M RFN Reffind Limited 0.0025 25.00% $2.5M MAY Melbana Energy Ltd 0.011 22.00% $23.2M BNR Bulletin Res Ltd 0.075 21.00% $11.1M GRV Greenvale Mining Ltd 0.05 19.00% $11.4M CAV Carnavale Resources 0.013 18.00% $17.6M 88E 88 Energy Ltd 0.007 17.00% $53.6M FGO Flamingo Ai Ltd 0.0035 17.00% $3.4M MRQ Mrg Metals Limited 0.007 17.00% $7.0M NPM Newpeak Metals 0.0035 17.00% $12.7M KWR Kingwest Resources 0.185 16.00% $19.5M SHK Stone Resources Aus 0.03 15.00% $21.7M PUR Pursuit Minerals 0.023 15.00% $8.3M HIP Hipo Resources Ltd 0.016 14.00% $6.2M VUL Vulcan Energy 1.14 13.00% $69.3M EQE Equus Mining Ltd 1.17 13.00% $26.4M

Gains were led by Change Financial (ASX:CCA), which rose strongly after coming out of a trading halt to announce it received binding commitments for a $6.4m share placement to institutional investors.

The funds will be used in part to acquire the Australian and New Zealand assets of payments company Wirecard for $7.8m, as part of a sales process being carried out by administrators McGrath Nicol.

On a relatively subdued day of trade to end the week, junior explorer Carnavale Resources (ASX:CAV) also ticked higher after announcing that drilling has commenced at its Grey Dam nickel project near Kalgoorlie.

LOSERS

Here are the worst performing ASX small cap stocks at 12pm Friday September 11:

Swipe or scroll to reveal the full table. Click headings to sort.

CODE NAME PRICE CHANGE MARKET CAP REY REY Resources Ltd 0.073 -76.00% $65.8M BAS Bass Oil Ltd 0.001 -50.00% $6.7M ANW Aus Tin Mining 0.001 -33.00% $4.8M ECT Env Clean Tech Ltd. 0.001 -33.00% $14.4M PCL Pancontinental Oil 0.001 -33.00% $8.1M UUV UUV Aquabotix Ltd 0.001 -33.00% $2.7M EER East Energy Resource 0.003 -25.00% $12.8M MLS Metals Australia 0.003 -25.00% $14.6M A3D Aurora Labs Limited 0.1 -20.00% $14.7M CGB Cann Global Limited 0.004 -20.00% $17.3M AAJ Aruma Resources Ltd 0.009 -18.00% $12.5M IKW Ikwezi Mining Ltd 0.005 -17.00% $24.4M DTI DTI Group Ltd 0.022 -15.00% $8.7M THR Thor Mining PLC 0.011 -15.00% $5.2M MAG Magmatic Resrce Ltd 0.175 -15.00% $35.5M AHL Ahalife Holdings Ltd 0.006 -14.00% $8.0M ESR Estrella Res Ltd 0.012 -14.00% $8.5M XTC Xantippe Res Ltd 0.003 -14.00% $14.3M





