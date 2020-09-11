Local markets are having another wobble to end the week, as investors continue to assess the future growth path after a barnstorming six-month rally.
Today’s falls follow another losing session on Wall Street, where the focus has turned to a stalemate in US Congress about the extent of further government stimulus measures.
It marked the fourth day of falls in five days for the S&P500. And while analysts aren’t predicting another cascading selloff like the one seen back in March, consensus is building that at the very least, more volatility lies ahead.
With that backdrop in play, ASX stocks have given back yesterday’s gains although, barring an unexpected negative catalyst, the main indexes look unlikely to post a repeat of Wednesday’s more than 2 per cent selloff.
Other assets classes were relatively steady in Friday trade, with gold prices unchanged near $US1,940 ($2,675) an ounce, while the Aussie dollar gained back some ground against the greenback to hold near US73c.
WINNERS
Here are the best performing ASX small cap stocks at 12pm Friday September 11:
Swipe or scroll to reveal the full table. Click headings to sort.
Gains were led by Change Financial (ASX:CCA), which rose strongly after coming out of a trading halt to announce it received binding commitments for a $6.4m share placement to institutional investors.
The funds will be used in part to acquire the Australian and New Zealand assets of payments company Wirecard for $7.8m, as part of a sales process being carried out by administrators McGrath Nicol.
On a relatively subdued day of trade to end the week, junior explorer Carnavale Resources (ASX:CAV) also ticked higher after announcing that drilling has commenced at its Grey Dam nickel project near Kalgoorlie.
LOSERS
Here are the worst performing ASX small cap stocks at 12pm Friday September 11:
Swipe or scroll to reveal the full table. Click headings to sort.
The post ASX Small Cap Lunch Wrap: Who’s staying on track today? appeared first on Stockhead.
Barry Stroman was a reporter for Zerg Watch, before becoming the lead editor. Barry has previously worked for Wired, MacWorld, PCWorld, and VentureBeat covering countless stories concerning all things related to tech and science. Barry studied at NYU.