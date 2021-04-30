ASX Small Cap Lunch Wrap: Who made $100,000,000,000 last quarter?

It’s the last day of April, which also marks the deadline for ASX companies to lodge their 4C filings for the March quarter.

While quarterlies season produced the usual round of intra-day winners and losers, it’s safe to say no ASX small caps chalked up quarterly revenues of $US100 billion.

Amazon did.

Four pictures of Jeff Bezos reacting to $AMZN crushing earnings pic.twitter.com/nuorTT8rfs — Dr. Parik Patel, BA, CFA, ACCA Esq. (@ParikPatelCFA) April 29, 2021

$US108.52 billion to be specific, while its earnings per share beat analyst forecasts by around 50 per cent.

It followed a strong Q1 result from fellow tech giant Apple this week, with some healthy US earnings results helping to drive the S&P500 higher overnight.

That hasn’t flowed through to local markets, with the ASX200 on track to close slightly lower for the week heading into afternoon trade.

There were no major moves across other asset classes, although cryptocurrency Ethereum rose to new all-time highs above $US2,700 — outpacing Bitcoin this week which has dipped back towards $US50,000.



WINNERS

Here are the best performing ASX small cap stocks at 11:45am Friday April 30:

Swipe or scroll to reveal the full table. Click headings to sort.

CODE COMPANY LAST SHARE PRICE % CHANGE VOLUME AFW Applyflow Limited 0.0055 38 8,768,126 ECT Env Clean Tech Ltd. 0.002 33 4,055,000 VIP VIP Gloves 0.066 32 4,925,697 QTM Quantum Health Ltd 0.077 31 5,318,560 ARO Astro Resources NL 0.005 25 3,000,000 CUL Cullen Resources 0.037 23 10,703,969 JHC Japara Healthcare 0.975 22 2,115,091 EN1 Engage:Bdr Limited 0.006 20 70,125,940 T3D 333D Limited 0.003 20 644,427 TMX Terrain Minerals 0.012 20 100,000 ADR Adherium Ltd 0.019 19 7,013,444 VAL Valor Resources Ltd 0.013 18 15,403,295 HPR High Peak Royalties 0.076 17 40,000 EVZ EVZ Limited 0.14 17 2,654,956 BMO Bastion Minerals 0.22 16 914,683 DTR Dateline Resources 0.004 14 400,000 MRD Mount Ridley Mines 0.008 14 1,365,819 NTL New Talisman Gold 0.004 14 100,000 NRX Noronex Limited 0.15 13 1,877,622 ONX Orminexltd 0.053 13 1,666,489 DUB Dubber Corp Ltd 2.42 13 1,134,219

With quarterlies season in full swing, percentage gains this morning were led by nanocap HR software firm Applyflow (ASX:AFW), which ticked higher to 0.6c.

AFW’s SaaS platform booked $208,000 of contracts in the quarter, due largely to strong momentum in March following a key product update in February for its HR platform, the company said.

PPE maker VIP Gloves (ASX:VIP) was also near the top of the quarterlies winners’ list, after flagging strong sales growth in Q1 and declaring its maiden dividend.

Nick Sundich’s full quarterly recap is here.

Outside of the 4C action, shares in Japara Healthcare (ASX:JHC) rose sharply after the company received a non-binding $278m takeover offer.



LOSERS

Here are the worst performing ASX small cap stocks at 11:45am Friday April 30:

Swipe or scroll to reveal the full table. Click headings to sort.

CODE COMPANY LAST SHARE PRICE % CHANGE VOLUME ANL Amani Gold Ltd 0.001 -50 5,727,667 APG Austpac Resources NL 0.002 -33 57,800 BIR BIR Financial Ltd 0.02 -23 3,348,450 BPT Beach Energy Limited 1.3 -23 45,909,446 IDZ Indoor Skydive Aust 0.026 -21 7,988,939 MLS Metals Australia 0.002 -20 33,333 WOO Wooboard Tech Ltd 0.0045 -18 70,962,507 SRJ SRJ Technologies 0.27 -17 100,750 VIC Victory Mines Ltd 0.0025 -17 1,326,682 IBX Imagion Biosys Ltd 0.094 -15 28,508,369 CAF Centrepoint Alliance 0.235 -13 65,828 SOP Synertec Corporation 0.076 -13 439,257 CCE Carnegie Cln Energy 0.0035 -13 8,195,244 RXH Rewardle Holding Ltd 0.028 -13 4,657,565 YPB YPB Group Ltd 0.0035 -13 16,884,070 TIA Tian An Aust Limited 0.32 -12 630 MAN Mandrake Res Ltd 0.18 -12 2,086,361 CZL Cons Zinc Ltd 0.046 -12 828,151 SNG Siren Gold 0.28 -11 82,799 CIO Connected Io Ltd 0.008 -11 4,998,225 CNJ Conico Ltd 0.032 -11 1,634,150 ELT Elementos Limited 0.016 -11 7,612,442





