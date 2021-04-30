ASX Small Cap Lunch Wrap: Who made $100,000,000,000 last quarter?

It’s the last day of April, which also marks the deadline for ASX companies to lodge their 4C filings for the March quarter.
While quarterlies season produced the usual round of intra-day winners and losers, it’s safe to say no ASX small caps chalked up quarterly revenues of $US100 billion.
Amazon did.
$US108.52 billion to be specific, while its earnings per share beat analyst forecasts by around 50 per cent.
It followed a strong Q1 result from fellow tech giant Apple this week, with some healthy US earnings results helping to drive the S&P500 higher overnight.
That hasn’t flowed through to local markets, with the ASX200 on track to close slightly lower for the week heading into afternoon trade.
There were no major moves across other asset classes, although cryptocurrency Ethereum rose to new all-time highs above $US2,700 — outpacing Bitcoin this week which has dipped back towards $US50,000.
WINNERS
Here are the best performing ASX small cap stocks at 11:45am Friday April 30:
With quarterlies season in full swing, percentage gains this morning were led by nanocap HR software firm Applyflow (ASX:AFW), which ticked higher to 0.6c.
AFW’s SaaS platform booked $208,000 of contracts in the quarter, due largely to strong momentum in March following a key product update in February for its HR platform, the company said.
PPE maker VIP Gloves (ASX:VIP) was also near the top of the quarterlies winners’ list, after flagging strong sales growth in Q1 and declaring its maiden dividend.
Nick Sundich’s full quarterly recap is here.
Outside of the 4C action, shares in Japara Healthcare (ASX:JHC) rose sharply after the company received a non-binding $278m takeover offer.
LOSERS
Here are the worst performing ASX small cap stocks at 11:45am Friday April 30:
