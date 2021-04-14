Home Finance Adviser managing $500 million at Wells Fargo joins RIA
Lisa Quadrini, who managed $500 million at the private bank of Wells Fargo Advisors, has joined registered investment adviser Brandywine Oak Private Wealth in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania.

Brandywine Oak has $1 billion in client assets under advisement.

Quadrini will be working from Kiawah Island, South Carolina, as well as the firm’s Kennett Square office.

Quadrini joined Merrill Lynch in 1999 and worked with the Brandywine Oak team there 1999 to 2008. She joined UBS in 2008 and moved to Wells Fargo in 2016.

[More: Now that Wells Fargo has a plan, what’s in it for advisers?]

The post Adviser managing $500 million at Wells Fargo joins RIA appeared first on InvestmentNews.

