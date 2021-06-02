Team managing $221 million joins Woodbury from Raymond James

Compass Wealth Solutions, a three-adviser practice in Portland, Indiana, that oversees $221 million, has switched its affiliation to Woodbury Financial Services from Raymond James.
Woodbury is a unit of Advisor Group.
Compass is led by Annette Alexander and includes registered representatives Tamra Kaufman and Brandon Mock, and two staff members.
