Team managing $221 million joins Woodbury from Raymond James

Compass Wealth Solutions, a three-adviser practice in Portland, Indiana, that oversees $221 million, has switched its affiliation to Woodbury Financial Services from Raymond James.

Woodbury is a unit of Advisor Group.

Compass is led by Annette Alexander and includes registered representatives Tamra Kaufman and Brandon Mock, and two staff members.

