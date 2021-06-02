Home Finance Team managing $221 million joins Woodbury from Raymond James
Cindy Hamilton Written by: Posted on: June 2, 2021

Team managing $221 million joins Woodbury from Raymond James

Category: Finance

Compass Wealth Solutions, a three-adviser practice in Portland, Indiana, that oversees $221 million, has switched its affiliation to Woodbury Financial Services from Raymond James.

Woodbury is a unit of Advisor Group.

Compass is led by Annette Alexander and includes registered representatives Tamra Kaufman and Brandon Mock, and two staff members.

The post Team managing $221 million joins Woodbury from Raymond James appeared first on InvestmentNews.

