Tipping is Losing Popularity in the US, New Research Shows

It may be hard to admit, but tipping is everywhere these days. Even when you choose to buy something online, you have the chance to leave a tip if you’re satisfied with the way they’ve been treating you.

A new study that FOX Business speaks about indicates that Americans aren’t fans of leaving tips as they once were. New data coming from Bankrate reveals that those living in the US are tipping less frequently and even hold negative views about the tipping system.

People need better wages

About 66% of respondents to the new survey consider that businesses should pay their employees better rather than relying heavily on tips. People express annoyance with pre-entered tip screens, consider the tipping culture to be out of control, and some are willing to pay higher prices to eliminate tipping altogether.

Confusion about who and how much to tip is also prevalent. Bankrate’s senior industry analyst suggests that the decline in tipping views may be attributed to the impact of inflation on the finances of people and a diminishing appreciation for service industry workers. Additionally, the “tip creep,” where tipping is expected for services that traditionally didn’t warrant it, is irritating many individuals.

Ted Rossman, the senior industry analyst of Bankrate, explained for FOX Business:

I think everyone should be tipping 20% at a sit-down restaurant, unless the service is really bad, Many waiters and waitresses make as little as $2.13 per hour (the federal tipped minimum wage), with tips expected to boost their compensation.

Rossman also explained as the same source quotes:

I understand that money is tight for a lot of people, but I’d also note that tipping often involves discretionary expenses, Honestly, if you can’t afford to tip 20% for sit-down dining, you probably shouldn’t be going to that restaurant. When tipping is customary, like it is at restaurants, I think consumers need to build these costs into their budgets.

The tipping custom in the US has a long history, as it began to gain popularity during the mid-19th century. Initially, tipping was primarily practiced in upscale establishments and was seen as a way for customers to show their appreciation for exceptional service.