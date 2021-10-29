COP26: What Should We Know Before It Begins?

The United Nations has been organizing global climate summits for more than three decades. Climate change, global warming, green gas emissions, and pollution endangering our Planet and our health. It might be too late to act in a couple of years; therefore, this year’s summit is extremely important. The 2021 UN climate change conference, COP26, will occur in the UK, Glasgow, and Italy. The 26 from the initials is because this is the 26h official annual summit.

What will happen during COP26?

Back in 2015, during COP21, world leaders signed what is known today as the Paris Agreement. This agreement states that all countries would work hard to limit global warming below 2-1.5 degrees. That meant countries would assign monetary funds and experts to tackle global warming. The deal was that committed countries would reunite every five years to update the plan and reflect on the measures adopted that far.

Scientists warn that the time to act is now

As scientists worldwide have been warning, our Planet needs help. Greenhouse gas emissions and climate change are producing irreversible disasters, and even the wealthiest countries in the world are affected. The Euro-Mediterranean Center on Climate Change published an atlas of projections on climate change for the future years. The reality of the atlas is that even the richest countries will suffer from droughts, devastated economies, heatwaves, and the list goes on.

Just two days until the summit

This year’s UN climate change summit is crucial for our Planet and our legacy. The COP26 summit will begin on October 31, and it will end around November 12. World leaders will gather in Scotland and Italy to debate, come up with plans and solutions, and decide what more can be done to help our Planet overcome climate change. All countries can present their climate finance plan, and more agreements can be signed in hopes of limiting global warming and pollution.