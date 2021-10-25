New Young Planet Discovered by Hawaiian Scientists

A new planet was discovered by an international research team led by experts from the University of Hawaiʻi (UH). According to their research, it is one of the youngest planets identified so far, and it formed at the same time the islands of Hawaii emerged from the water. The name of the young planed is 2MO437b, and although it has been around for several million years, it is young enough to have high temperatures from the energy released during its creation.

How was the planet discovered?

2MO437b can be directly observed using Manaukea telescopes, according to the press release. Researcher Teruyuki Hirano observed the planet for the first time in 2018, using the Subaru Telescope at the UH Institute of Astronomy.

2MO437b and its star are located in the Taurus Cloud. Researchers estimated it is a few times more massive than Jupiter and has a wider orbit than the ones of the planets inside the Solar System. The clear skies of Maunakea, Hawaii, and the advanced telescoped from UH helped scientists discover the young planet. More information on the planet was published this month in Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomy Society.

The Universe is still full of mysteries

Scientists have discovered many new things about our Universe, but many questions still need to be answered. Other telescopes will be used to unravel more mysteries, such as the James Webb Space Telescope and Hubble, and satellites like the Transiting Exoplanet Survey Satellite.

Thanks to NASA’s Hubble telescope, astronomers were able to witness the death of a star. The Scientists were observing the star when it went supernova. The incident helped astronomers understand more things connected with the initial moments of a star’s death. Most of the time, astronomers observe that stars have already died, and witnessing the death process in real-time is something else.