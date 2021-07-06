These Future iPhones Are Likely to Have 120Hz LTPO OLED Displays

All tech and smartphone lovers know by now that Apple will bring some exciting specs for its upcoming iPhone 13 lineup that will arrive in stores likely in

September. However, there’s always huge competition in the tech industry, and so it happens in the field of smartphones.

Let’s not also forget that Apple fans are difficult to please, which means that the Cupertino-based giant has no other option but to comply and always look for the best ways of improving those powerful gears. The news that makes the subject of this article confirms that Apple is still in for the struggle.

All iPhone 14 gadgets will be sporting 120Hz LTPO OLED displays

We have more than a year to wait until the iPhone 14 lineup is released by Apple, but that doesn’t mean that we can’t find out anything about it until that moment. GSMArena.com writes that all of Apple’s future iPhone 14 models will be packing 120Hz LTPO OLED displays, which would be a huge win. The speculation comes after the Korean media outlet The Elec claims that LG might be ready to build such powerful panels. LG is in talks with Avaco, meaning supplying LTPO panel-making equipment, and Apple’s approval for the production line is awaited.

As for now, Apple is focusing on its iPhone 13 lineup, and there has recently been confirmed that the next flagships of the company will indeed be called that way. Some speculations emerged in the recent past that the number 13 brings bad luck and that Apple will thus choose a different moniker. Instead, the tech giant doesn’t seem to give credit to useless superstition.

Apple’s iPhone 13 lineup will be released this fall, and there’s no reason to believe that we’ll witness another delay as it happened last year in the case of the iPhone 12 handsets.