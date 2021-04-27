Silver City is sifting through soils to find gold at Austin

Silver City has kicked off major soil sampling programs on two high priority areas within its Austin gold project that are prospective for the discovery of high-grade gold.

The company will collect 1,085 soil samples over the extensive Shadow target area that is close to the third-party Big Sky discovery and 720 samples over the Teds Trend that has widespread evidence of course gold, shafts and pits over a 1.4km strike.

Silver City Minerals (ASX:SCI) is also waiting on the imminent release of results from a review of detailed airborne magnetic data, which will be used to identify additional drill targets along potential gold-bearing structures.

Earlier this month, the company signed a binding deal to acquire 80 per cent of Austin in Western Australia’s Murchison region.

The project encompasses a large portfolio of granted mining leases and exploration licences adjacent to Musgrave Minerals’ (ASX:MGV) Cue gold project and its high grade Break of Day deposit and Starlight discovery.

High priority drill targets have already been established from previous high grade gold intersections that have not been followed up at the Brunswick Hill and Brians prospects.

Soil sampling targets

The Shadow target is just 1,000m east of the licence boundary with Musgrave’s recent Blue Sky discovery where high-grade intersections of up to 30m at 5.8 grams per tonne (g/t) gold were pulled from a depth of 30m.

Notably, Musgrave has also defined a large surface gold anomaly above 100 parts per billion gold that measures about 2,000m by 700m that occurs directly up to and partly crossing the Silver City licence boundary.

Shadow is considered to be extremely prospective for the southeast extension of the northwest controlling structures related to the Starlight, White Light and White Heat discoveries.

Mapping by the Geological Survey of Western Australia has defined at least one northwest trending structure while due diligence by Silver City has indicated that widespread gold nuggets have been reported previously by prospecting methods in various places within the target area.

Fieldwork has also identified one isolated outcrop of granite with very thin quartz veinlets and assays returned highly anomalous gold and pathfinder metals, silver and bismuth.

Besides the existing shafts and small pits, Teds was selected for soil sampling due to the previous discovery of at least three extremely rich pods of surface gold including Gardners Hole where bulk sampling by the company had returned assay results of up to 57.1g/t gold.

Silver City considers the Teds trend to be an extremely prospective trend for the discovery of high-grade gold-bearing structures under cover.

Results from the soil sampling will assist drill target definition at the prospects in conjunction with ongoing geophysical interpretation work.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This article was developed in collaboration with Silver City Minerals, a Stockhead advertiser at the time of publishing.

This article does not constitute financial product advice. You should consider obtaining independent advice before making any financial decisions.

The post Silver City is sifting through soils to find gold at Austin appeared first on Stockhead.