Silent Winner: This ASX sector is up 35 per cent in 2020

The ASX’s media and entertainment sector — predominantly consisting of media companies, e-sports providers and online classifieds — is up 35 per cent in 2020.

A handful of these stocks have more than doubled since 2020 began.

Here are all the ASX media & entertainment stocks and their YTD performance:

Code Company Price % Return YTD Market Cap NCL NETCCENTRIC LTD 0.062 1140 $16.3M ICU ISENTRIC LTD 0.042 500 $8.3M MSM MSM CORPORATION INTERNATIONA 0.042 223 $35.3M AD1 AD1 HOLDINGS LTD 0.044 214 $24.1M TMH MARKET HERALD LTD/THE 0.300 114 $56.7M PPL PUREPROFILE LTD 0.023 109 $2.8M RXH REWARDLE HOLDINGS LTD 0.006 100 $3.2M EM1 EMERGE GAMING LTD 0.029 93 $19.1M ESH ESPORTS MOGUL LTD 0.016 78 $32.7M XTD XTD LTD 0.055 62 $7.6M CAR CARSALES.COM LTD 20.630 26 $5.1B CM8 CROWD MEDIA HOLDINGS LTD 0.024 26 $9.3M FDV FRONTIER DIGITAL VENTURES LT 1.015 25 $267.5M EGD EVANS & PARTNERS GLOBAL DISR 2.690 22 $343.9M REA REA GROUP LTD 117.360 14 $15.5B PNW PACIFIC STAR NETWORK LTD 0.250 1 $57.6M BBL BRISBANE BRONCOS LTD 0.400 0 $39.2M IMS IMPELUS LTD 0.007 0 $5.6M RLG ROOLIFE GROUP LTD 0.035 -3 $11.9M DHG DOMAIN HOLDINGS AUSTRALIA LT 3.500 -5 $2.0B SLM SALMAT LTD 0.670 -5 $133.8M NEC NINE ENTERTAINMENT CO HOLDIN 1.645 -5 $2.8B EGG ENERO GROUP LTD 1.625 -8 $139.9M KNM KNEOMEDIA LTD 0.022 -8 $19.9M ICI ICANDY INTERACTIVE LTD 0.027 -10 $9.9M AER AEERIS LTD 0.099 -10 $5.9M SEK SEEK LTD 19.880 -11 $7.0B HT1 HT&E LTD 1.435 -12 $401.6M RNT RENT.COM.AU LTD 0.046 -13 $13.9M ASP ASPERMONT LTD 0.007 -21 $15.9M SHO SPORTSHERO LTD 0.026 -24 $8.5M NVO NVOI LTD 0.011 -26 $19.8M RMY RMA GLOBAL LTD 0.270 -27 $112.9M STG STRAKER TRANSLATIONS LTD 1.050 -30 $55.8M WPP WPP AUNZ LTD 0.325 -32 $276.9M BYI BEYOND INTERNATIONAL LTD 0.580 -35 $35.6M EVT EVENT HOSPITALITY AND ENTERT 8.270 -38 $1.3B VRL VILLAGE ROADSHOW LTD 2.150 -43 $419.8M PRT PRIME MEDIA GROUP LTD 0.090 -47 $33.0M MWR MGM WIRELESS LTD 0.165 -48 $27.3M SWM SEVEN WEST MEDIA LTD 0.150 -55 $230.7M GTN GTN LTD 0.360 -56 $77.5M SW1 SWIFT MEDIA LTD 0.038 -59 $16.7M TNY TINYBEANS GROUP PTY LTD 0.800 -63 $36.6M EN1 ENGAGE:BDR LTD 0.007 -68 $11.5M OML OOH!MEDIA LTD 0.885 -69 $523.7M SXL SOUTHERN CROSS MEDIA GROUP L 0.170 -71 $449.2M IGL IVE GROUP LTD 0.640 -74 $94.9M

Digital services the biggest winners

The best performer sitting on an 1140 per cent gain is digital tech agency Netccentric (ASX:NCL).

The major catalyst for its growth was when prominent Malaysian entrepreneur Ganesh Kumar Bangah’s bought an 84 per cent stake in the company at the start of the year.

But Neccentric has grown even further since late July when it told shareholders it was moving from being a services-based business to a ‘platform-centric’ one.

It entered into a joint venture with another Malaysian company to operate a live streaming e-commerce business platform.

Digital services firm iSentric (ASX:ICU) has gained 500 per cent this year.

The company’s core technology platform enables large customer communities, such as telcos to extend their information technology applications to any mobile device and integrate mobile technology throughout their existing business.

Much of its growth has occurred in the last 3 months since it undertook a board restructure, rebranding of its platform, and completed a capital raise.

Pureprofile (ASX:PPL) has also grown in 2020, although much of the rise has occurred since the company released its June quarterly where it reported strong cash flow figures.

Esports small caps gaining

Next on the list is esports business MSM Corporation (ASX:MSM) which has more than tripled in 2020.

Like many of its ASX peers, MSM has gained during COVID-19 due to lockdown boredom and the lack of restrictions on their businesses.

Prior to COVID-19, MSM partnered up with Dubai based Riva Group to help distribute its games.

The deal has ensured money has continued to flow with a recent milestone payment being paid last month.

Two of MSM’s peers have also notched up impressive gains in 2020 — Emerge Gaming (ASX:EM1) and Esports Mogul (ASX:ESH).

Online classified sites

Online classified websites have also noted up gains, being another industry able to keep operating despite lockdowns in the physical world.

Large cap Carsales.com (ASX:CAR) is one example. The company’s performance is in line with the broader automotive industry which has emerged from COVID-19 in a better state than expected.

One of the most peculiar winners is small cap Frontier Digital Ventures (ASX:FDV). Frontier owns various classified websites in developing countries in Asia, the Middle East and Latin America.

