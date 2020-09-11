The Moore Group, a five-person team managing $500 million at Morgan Stanley in Dallas, has joined Rockefeller Capital Management, a large New York-based hybrid.

The team is led by Marie Moore, who has 32 years of experience, according to her BrokerCheck record. She joined Morgan Stanley in 2009.

The team includes adviser Shawn D. Moore and associates Robin Barry, Emily H. Lumley and Cassidy Steck.

The post Rockefeller Capital woos Morgan Stanley team managing $500 million appeared first on InvestmentNews.