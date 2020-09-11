Home Finance Rockefeller Capital woos Morgan Stanley team managing $500 million
Cindy Hamilton Written by: Posted on: September 11, 2020

Category: Finance

The Moore Group, a five-person team managing $500 million at Morgan Stanley in Dallas, has joined Rockefeller Capital Management, a large New York-based hybrid.

The team is led by Marie Moore, who has 32 years of experience, according to her BrokerCheck record. She joined Morgan Stanley in 2009.

The team includes adviser Shawn D. Moore and associates Robin Barry, Emily H. Lumley and Cassidy Steck.

