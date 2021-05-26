Home Finance Putnam launches its first ETFs
Cindy Hamilton Written by: Posted on: May 26, 2021

Putnam launches its first ETFs

Category: Finance

Putnam Investments launched four actively managed exchange-traded funds Wednesday, its first ETF offerings.

The four funds, which began trading on the New York Stock Exchange, are: Putnam Sustainable Leaders ETF (PLDR), Putnam Sustainable Future ETF (PFUT), Putnam Focused Large Cap Growth ETF (PGRO), and Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (PVAL).

The ETFs, which the company announced in February, are based on equity strategies used by the asset manager’s mutual funds and managed accounts. Their expense ratios range from 55 basis points to 64 basis points.

Putnam has $197 billion in assets under management, including $97 billion in mutual funds.

[More: Can nontransparent ETFs save active management?]

Retirement confidence holds up amid pandemic

The post Putnam launches its first ETFs appeared first on InvestmentNews.

You May Also Like

Dave Ramsey bids ‘bon voyage’ to timeshare-exit advertiser and all its baggage

Binance hit a record $600m in Aussie daily trading volume last week

Last Orders: Hump Day ends large caps down and small caps up

Invion led a group of ASX cancer stocks up after promising news

Bulk Buys: China tells iron ore players to stop with the high prices, or else

Number of registered reps and brokerages declined again in 2020: Finra

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *