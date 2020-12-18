Merrill Lynch duo managing $200 million joins indie team

Patrick Fontana and Michael Dunham, who managed $200 million at Merrill Lynch in Dallas, have joined Wealth Partners Alliance, a firm affiliated with Raymond James.

Launched in 2019 by former UBS and Wells Fargo advisers, Dallas-based Wealth Partners Alliance managed $655 million and had $400 million in retirement plan assets under advisement before the addition of Fontana and Dunham.

Fontana has 20 years of experience and had been at Merrill since 2008, according to his BrokerCheck record. Dunham joined Merrill in 2018.

