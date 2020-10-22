Home Finance LPL adds $350 million team after bank merger
October 22, 2020

LPL Financial Inc. said the wealth management team from CenterState Bank in Winter Haven, Florida, will be using LPL’s Institution Services after CenterState merged with South Carolina-based South State Bank, which was already an LPL client.

CenterState, which has about $350 million in assets, previously was affiliated with NBC Securities, LPL said in a release.

CenterState’s wealth management program includes eight advisers and five staff members. South State’s wealth management unit has more than 40 employees.

According to the release, the combined team will serve clients in six states: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.

