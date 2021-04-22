Last Orders: ASX rebounds back into positive territory

After a couple of days in the red, the ASX rebounded into positive territory today.

The ASX 200 rose 0.83 per cent closing at 7,055 while the ASX Emerging Companies Index closed 0.22 per cent higher at 2,095.

Most sectors were positive with the exemption of energy which fell 0.74 per cent. Healthcare was again the best sector with a 1.74 per cent gain and tech gained 1.51 per cent.

The top stock with news was one of the best performing tech stocks in 12 months. Geospatial analytics company Pointerra (ASX:3DP) is up over 1500 per cent in 12 months and rose another 28 per cent after its latest quarterly financial report.

ANNOUNCEMENTS

Cannabis stock Live Verdure (ASX:LV1) announced the FDA had registered its co-manufacturers for its direct to consumer hemp brands. It announced US sales had now begun.

Chalice (ASX:CHN) revealed even more drilling results at its Julimar discovery with results including 13.4m at 6.3g/t palladium, 1.1g/t platinum and 1.3 per cent nickel. It estimates a maiden Mineral Resource Estimate towards the end of next quarter.

Perpetual Resources (ASX:PEC) has reported the results of metallurgical testing of white sand horizon at its Beharra silica sands project. These results are even better than its recent pre-feasibility and the company says this will catapult Beharra into the higher pricing segment of Asia-Pacific silica sand markets.

Fatfish (ASX:FFG) upped its stake in Singapore BNPL provider Smartfunding to 89 per cent after the Lion City’s central bank signed off on the deal. It owns 39.5 per cent directly and the other 49 per cent indirectly through Swedish investee Abelco.

Triangle Energy (ASX:TEG) signed a deal with BP to store crude oil at BP’s Kwinana facility. The pair have also signed a non-binding offtake term sheet whereby BP Singapore would purchase the crude oil from Cliff Head oil field in which Triangle has interest.

Osprey (ASX:OSP) reported a 14 per cent increase in worldwide units sold and a consequential 21 per cent spike in revenue in the March quarter. The company made particular progress outside the US, where it is headquartered, with repeat orders from GE Healthcare in Europe and the first orders from the ANZ Regional Health Care Group distribution agreement.

TRADING HALTS

Tomorrow

TNT Mines (ASX:TIN) – drilling results

Buddy Technologies (ASX:BUD) – update to financial results

Analytica (ASX:ALT) – capital raising

Renascor Resources (ASX:RNU) – capital raising

Lion Energy (ASX:LIO) – capital raising

Hammer Metals (ASX:HMX) – capital raising

Tempus Resources (ASX:TMR) – capital raising

Verbrec (ASX:VBC) – capital raising

Xanadu Mines (ASX:XAM) – capital raising

Titanium Sands (ASX:TSL) – project update

Harris Technology (ASX:HT8) – capital raising

Monday

Ausgold (ASX:AUC) – capital raising

Raiden Resources (ASX:RDN) – portfolio increase

Magnetic Resources (ASX:MAU) – capital raising

