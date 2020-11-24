Home Finance JPMorgan Chase penalized $250 million for risk management failings
Federal banking regulators have slapped JPMorgan Chase with a $250 million civil monetary penalty for risk management and other control failings in its asset and wealth management business.

The Office of the Comptroller of the Currency said it found that the bank’s risk management practices were “deficient and it lacked sufficient controls to avoid conflicts of interest.”

The bank has since taken steps to remedy those deficiencies, the OCC said in its consent order.

The OCC found that JPMorgan had had “a weak management and control framework for its fiduciary activities and had an insufficient audit program for, and inadequate internal controls over, those activities.”

