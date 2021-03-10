With sales of $17.9 billion, Jackson National Life topped the total annuity sales chart in 2020. The insurance company also led in variable annuities, with sales of $16.5 billion.
The remaining Top Five leaders in overall annuity sales were AIG Cos. ($14.5 billion), New York Life ($13.7 billion), Lincoln Financial Group ($11.6 billion) and Equitable Financial ($10.5 billion), according to data collected by Limra’s Secure Retirement Institute.
The other leaders in variable annuity sales were Equitable Financial ($10.5 billion), Lincoln Financial Group ($10 billion), TIAA ($10.6 billion) and Brighthouse Financial ($6 billion).
In fixed annuity sales, the leading insurers were New York Life ($9.9 billion), AIG Cos. ($8.5 billion), Sammons Financial Cos. ($8.1 billion), Athene Annuity & Life ($7.7 billion) and Global Atlantic Financial Group ($6.6 billion).
[More: Jackson National to be spun off by UK insurer Prudential]
The Secure Retirement Institute said U.S. annuity sales totaled $219.1 billion in 2020, a decline of 9% from 2019.
[More: Advisers, clients not on same page about guaranteed income: Survey]
More fund companies roll out nontransparent ETFs
The post Jackson National top seller of annuities in 2020 appeared first on InvestmentNews.
As our second lead editor, Cindy Hamilton covers health, fitness and other wellness topics. She is also instrumental in making sure the content on the site is clear and accurate for our readers. Cindy received a BA and an MA from NYU.