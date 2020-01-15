Home Finance Focus Financial takes stake in $677 million Missouri RIA
Cindy Hamilton Written by: Posted on: January 15, 2021

Focus Financial takes stake in $677 million Missouri RIA

Category: Finance

New York-based Focus Financial Partners is taking an undisclosed equity stake in Hill Investment Group, a registered investment adviser managing $677 million.

[More: Focus unit to acquire British planning firm]

Hill, founded in 2005 by Rick Hill and Matt Hall, is headquartered in St. Louis. The transaction is expected to close later in the first quarter.

[Video: How many trees did your impact investments save?]

The post Focus Financial takes stake in $677 million Missouri RIA appeared first on InvestmentNews.

You May Also Like

How the Biden administration can protect retirement savings

Think Big: If the US Fed does switch gears, these are the indicators to look for

ScoPo’s powerplays: Searching for gems as healthcare sector languishes

Vale’s iron ore production is on fire. Literally

ASX Small Cap Lunch Wrap: Biden stimulus and high oil prices boost Aussie stock market

Senate leader on tax policy seeks to increase capital gains taxes

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *