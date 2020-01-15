Focus Financial takes stake in $677 million Missouri RIA

New York-based Focus Financial Partners is taking an undisclosed equity stake in Hill Investment Group, a registered investment adviser managing $677 million.
Hill, founded in 2005 by Rick Hill and Matt Hall, is headquartered in St. Louis. The transaction is expected to close later in the first quarter.
