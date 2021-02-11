ETF TV Interview: Greg Friedman

Deborah Fuhr and Dan Barnes of ETFGI.com sits down with Greg Friedman, head of ETF Management and Strategy at Fidelity, to discuss the listing of the Fidelity Magellan ETF, as well as the criteria investors should consider when deciding between using an ETF or a mutual fund.
