Home Finance ETF TV Interview: Greg Friedman
Cindy Hamilton Written by: Posted on: February 11, 2021

ETF TV Interview: Greg Friedman

Category: Finance

Deborah Fuhr and Dan Barnes of ETFGI.com sits down with Greg Friedman, head of ETF Management and Strategy at Fidelity, to discuss the listing of the Fidelity Magellan ETF, as well as the criteria investors should consider when deciding between using an ETF or a mutual fund.

The post ETF TV Interview: Greg Friedman appeared first on InvestmentNews.

You May Also Like

Last Orders: Small caps retreat for 2nd day, but Zip closes at ATH

Gold Digger: Here are the top 6 performing gold stocks of the last 6 months

Reegan Rae named co-CEO at Arnerich Massena

Wall Street gets shorter SEC leash

OneDigital acquires property and casualty brokerage

LPL kicks off program to help advisers buy or sell practices

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *